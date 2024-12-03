Rise Reveal 2025 Promo Schedule

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - On the eve of single-match tickets going on sale, the Grand Rapids Rise on Tuesday announced their 2025 promotional schedule on Tuesday. The 14-home match slate will feature a variety of themed nights, season-long promotions, and giveaway items.

Coming off a championship match appearance last year, Grand Rapids will open the new season at the Vegas Thrill on Friday, Jan. 10 before welcoming the defending champion Omaha Supernovas to Van Andel Arena on Sunday, Jan. 12.

Promotions for the home opener, which has been moved back two hours and will now start at 6 p.m., include a Rise T-shirt giveaway (adult and kid sizes) and "Sunday Funday," with $1 small Pepsi drinks and $1 small ice cream cups from 5-7 p.m.

A Rise Season's Greetings Pack is available for $95, which includes two or more tickets to the home opener, four undated FLEX ticket vouchers, and a limited-edition Rise beanie. The FLEX ticket vouchers can be used for any Rise matches during the 2025 season. Click here for more information or to purchase the Rise Season's Greetings Pack.

Five Thirsty Thursday nights will feature $2 hot dogs and $2 domestic drafts from 6-8 p.m., while supplies last. These matches will be on Jan. 30 against the Orlando Valkyries, Feb. 13 against the Atlanta Vibe, Feb. 20 against the Columbus Fury, March 13 against the Vibe, and March 20 against the Thrill.

Fans win on Wednesday with Winning Wednesday. Purchase a ticket for the Wednesday, March 5 match and receive a free ticket to the second Wednesday match on April 30, where randomly selected fans in attendance will win Rise prizes.

There will also be six themed match nights: Ember's Birthday with an Ember knit hat giveaway (Feb. 2), Princess Day with character appearances (March 15), Wizards Night with a scarf giveaway (March 28), Eras-Night with a Rise Eras themed T-shirt giveaway (April 5), Bluey Day with an appearance from Bluey and Bingo (April 19), and Fan Appreciation night with a Rise city connect hat giveaway (May 2).

Other giveaways this season include an adult Rise shirsey (Feb. 20) and a Rise flag (March 13).

Single-match tickets for the Grand Rapids Rise's 14 regular-season home matches at Van Andel Arena will go on sale to the general public on Wednesday, Dec. 4 at 10 a.m. Single-match tickets can be purchased here.

Rise advance single-match ticket prices start at $19 for seats in the upper level corners, $23 for upper level center court, $26 for upper level preferred, $28 for upper level prime, $28 for lower level corners, $32 for lower level center, and $36 for lower preferred. (Additional $3 per ticket on day of match.)

On match night, tickets may be purchased without a convenience charge at the Van Andel Arena box office beginning 90 minutes before first serve. Fans who attend multiple matches can avoid charges and receive a discount from the single-match price by purchasing a seven- or 14-match season package. These plans, along with group ticket packages, may be ordered by calling the Rise office at (616) 575-6500 ext. 2 or visiting grrise.com.

All promotions, dates and times are subject to change.

2025 Promotional Schedule

Sunday, Jan. 12, 6 p.m. vs. Omaha Supernovas: Home Opener presented by Huntington Bank

Rise T-shirt giveaway

Sunday Funday: $1 small Pepsi drinks and $1 small ice cream cups from 5-7 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 30, 7 p.m. vs. Orlando Valkyries: Thirsty Thursday

$2 beers and $2 hot dogs

Sunday, Feb. 2, 4 p.m. vs. San Diego Mojo: Ember's Birthday presented by Meijer

Ember knit hat giveaway

Sunday Funday: $1 small Pepsi drinks and $1 small ice cream cups from 3-5 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 13, 7 p.m. vs. Atlanta Vibe: Thirsty Thursday

$2 beers and $2 hot dogs

Thursday, Feb. 20, 7 p.m. vs. Columbus Fury: Thirsty Thursday presented by Applied Innovation

Adult Rise shirsey giveaway

$2 beers and $2 hot dogs

Wednesday, March 5, 7 p.m. vs. San Diego Mojo: Winning Wednesday

Purchase a ticket for this match and receive a free ticket to the Wednesday, April 30 match against the Orlando Valkyries

Thursday, March 13, 7 p.m. vs. Atlanta Vibe: Thirsty Thursday presented by NÜTRL

Rise flag giveaway

$2 beers and $2 hot dogs

Saturday, March 15, Noon vs. Indy Ignite: Princess Day

Character appearances

Thursday, March 20, 7 p.m. vs. Vegas Thrill: Thirsty Thursday

$2 beers and $2 hot dogs

Friday, March 28, 7 p.m. vs. Columbus Fury: Wizards Night presented by Gentex Corporation

Rise scarf giveaway

Saturday, April 5, 7 p.m. vs. Vegas Thrill: Eras-Night

Rise Eras themed T-shirt giveaway

Saturday, April 19, Noon vs. Indy Ignite: Bluey Day presented by LMCU

Bluey and Bingo appearances

Wednesday, April 30, 7 p.m. vs. Orlando Valkyries: Winning Wednesday

Randomly selected fans in attendance will win Rise prizes

Friday, May 2, 7 p.m. vs. Omaha Supernovas: Fan Appreciation presented by Celsius

Rise city connect hat giveaway

