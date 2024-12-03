2025 Omaha Supernovas Single-Match Tickets Now on Sale

December 3, 2024 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

Omaha Supernovas News Release







OMAHA, Neb. - The Omaha Supernovas, Nebraska's professional volleyball team and first Pro Volleyball Champions, are thrilled to release single-match tickets for the upcoming 2025 season, which is set to begin with Banner Night at the CHI Health Center on Friday, January 10 against the Atlanta Vibe.

Fans can also customize their 2025 Supernovas experience with a brand-new half-season ticket package. Choose any seven of the team's 14 home matches and even select different seats for each match. Choose your Supernovas experience by visiting here.

Season tickets are also available for as low as $185 for the season and can be purchased here. Season Ticket Members get a ticket for all regular season home matches during the 2025 season and receive some awesome benefits. For any questions regarding the season ticket purchase process, please visit the Supernovas Ticket FAQ page or by calling 402-502-5268.

The Supernovas kicked off Training Camp on December 1 as they prepare to defend their inaugural Pro Volleyball Federation Championship, which was won in Omaha by the Supernovas in May when they swept the Grand Rapids Rise at CHI.

The Supernovas reloaded its roster in the offseason to defend their title, bringing back 2024 team captain and All-PVF First Team member Brooke Nuneviller, superstar setter Natalia Valentín-Anderson and homegrown rookie Sophie Davis.

Omaha also signed a trio of former Nebraska Volleyball middle blockers, which include Kaitlyn Hord, and NCAA National Champions Briana Holman and Kayla Caffey. Plus, former Creighton libero Allison Whitten signed with the franchise.

In one of the more massive signings of the free agent period, 2024 PVF Rookie of the Year Reagan Cooper comes over from Columbus to join the Supernovas. Also signing is Serbian attacker Jovana Mirosavlijević and former Kansas opposite, Kelsie Payne, who has played in some of the top leagues in the world the last few years including Italy and South Korea. Big Ten Setter of the Year Mac Podraza teams up with Valentín-Anderson as the squad's two setters while libero Camila Gómez switched sides to Omaha from Grand Rapids.

The Supernovas secured high-caliber, local talent in the 2024 PVF Draft last month, selecting Nebraska volleyball player and Omaha native Lindsay Krause. That also includes former Husker Ally Batenhorst - who's now at USC - as well as Creighton setter Kendra Wait. Omaha also drafted Kansas middle blocker Toyosi Onabanjo with a first-round pick, followed by Ohio State opposite Emily Londot in the second round.

• Discuss this story on the Pro Volleyball Federation message board...





Pro Volleyball Federation Stories from December 3, 2024

2025 Omaha Supernovas Single-Match Tickets Now on Sale - Omaha Supernovas

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.