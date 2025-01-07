Rise Finalize Roster Ahead of Season Opener

January 7, 2025 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Rise has announced three roster moves to finalize their roster ahead of the season opener this Friday, Jan. 10 at the Vegas Thrill.

Setter MacKenzi Vazquez was waived, while libero Valeria León and opposite hitter Kaleigh Nelson were placed on the team's practice squad. Per Pro Volleyball Federation rules, only 14 players can be on the active roster, with two additional spots designated for practice players.

"It's never easy when the league requires us to trim the roster to certain numbers," said Rise Head Coach and Vice President of Volleyball Operations Cathy George. "This was a very tough decision. Anyone who steps into our gym is an exceptional volleyball player."

Vazquez, a native of Bolingbrook, Illinois, served as the Rise's director of volleyball operations last season after medically retiring from playing. She was working toward a return to the court this season.

"We are truly grateful for everything MacKenzi has contributed to our team and the League," George said. "She's part of an extraordinary group - the top 1 percent of the 1 percent who excelled in college and have worked tirelessly to compete at this level. Her dedication, both on and off the court, has made a lasting impact, and we wish her nothing but success in her future endeavors."

A decorated collegiate athlete, Vazquez was a two-time AVCA All-American Honorable Mention (2016, 2019) and a two-time AVCA North All-Region selection during her standout career at Michigan. She earned First Team All-Big Ten honors in 2019 and was named to the All-Big Ten Freshman Team in 2016. Over her four years with the Wolverines, she amassed 5,223 assists, ranking third on Michigan's all-time list.

The Rise reached the PVF championship match last season with Vazquez on the coaching staff.

