Riders Waste No Time in Home Opener I CFL
June 23, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Saskatchewan Roughriders YouTube Video
The Saskatchewan Roughriders get an early touchdown after recovering a Hamilton fumble on the first play of the game
