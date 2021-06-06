Riders Split Doubleheader with Amarillo, Win Series

June 6, 2021 - Double-A Central League (AA Central) - Frisco RoughRiders News Release







FRISCO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders and the Amarillo Sod Poodles split a doubleheader on Sunday night from Riders Field with the Sod Poodles taking the first game 16-8 before the Riders countered with a 3-1 win in game two.

In the second game, after Stone Garrett blasted a solo home run in the second to give Amarillo (13-17) a 1-0 lead, Ryan Dorow slammed a two-run shot in the third to vault the Riders (18-11) into the lead.

Dorow struck again in the fifth when he lined an RBI single to center, putting Frisco up 3-1.

Stephen Villines (2-1) captured the win for Frisco, throwing 1.1 innings out of the bullpen and Scott Engler earned his third save of the season with 1.1 innings of his own.

Jeff Bain (0-3) took the loss in his start for the Sod Poodles.

Game one, which was picked up in the second inning after a weather suspension on Saturday, was dominated by offense. J.P. Martinez gave Frisco a 1-0 advantage in the second with an RBI single before two Amarillo homers over the next two innings made it 3-1 Sod Poodles into the bottom of the fourth.

The Riders then exploded for six runs, their highest output in a single inning this season. Bubba Thompson tied the game with a two-run single before back-to-back RBI groundouts made it 5-3 Frisco. Jordan Procyshen then doubled home a run and later scored on a wild pitch to make it 7-3.

The lead did not last as the Sod Poodles came back with 13 runs over their next four innings, including nine in the top of the sixth. In the opener of the twin bill, Amarillo hit seven home runs, scored 16 runs and banged out 20 hits. All were the most in the franchise's two-year history.

Mack Lemieux (1-0) earned the win while Noah Bremer (1-1) was saddled with the loss for Frisco.

After a day off on Monday, the RoughRiders take on the Northwest Arkansas Naturals (a Kansas City Royals affiliate) for the first game of six on Tuesday, May 8 at 7:05 p.m.

It is Eric Nadel's Tuesday Tunes with a live performance from Ginny Mac, so get your tickets at RidersBaseball.com or call 972.334.1993.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A Central League message board...





Double-A Central League Stories from June 6, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.