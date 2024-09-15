Riders Add Three to Practice Roster

September 15, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed American wide receiver Tre Mosley, American offensive lineman David Murray and American defensive lineman Zion Tupuola-Fetui.

Mosley (6'1-200) signed with the Cincinnati Bengals as an undrafted free agent following the 2024 NFL Draft and attended training camp with the team.

Mosley spent five collegiate seasons (2019-2023) at Michigan State, starting in 28 games and playing in 44. The Michigan native was a four-year letter winner (2019, 2021-23) and had at least one reception in 42 of 44 career games, including a streak of 25 straight to close his career. In total, Mosley made 126 receptions for 1,464 career passing yards, while adding 10 touchdowns. Always clutch when a first down was required, Mosley ended his collegiate career with an 11.6-yard per catch average. For exemplary work off the field, he was twice named to the watch list for the Wuerffel Trophy, the premier award for community service in college football.

Murray (6'2-301) signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent following the 2023 NFL Draft and spent training camp with the Bucs.

A strong interior lineman, Murray played three collegiate seasons (2020-2022) with the Oklahoma Sooners, playing 30 games at right guard. As a senior in 2022, he played 879 snaps over 12 games, allowing just two sacks on route to his second consecutive All-Big 12 Honourable Mention by the league's coaches. His strong senior season saw him suit up in the 2023 East-West Shrine Bowl.

Prior to attending Oklahoma, the California native spent two seasons at UCLA (2018-19) starting all 12 games as a freshman (three at centre, nine at right guard) and 12 games as a sophomore. As a member of the Bears, he helped running back Joshua Kelly rush for back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons, including five 200-yard rushing games in 2019. Murray was named a freshman All-American in 2018.

Media note: David Murray went by Chris throughout his collegiate career, however, would like to use his legal first name, David, going forward as he embarks into his professional career.

Tupuola-Fetui (6'4-260) spent six seasons (2018-23) at the University of Washington suiting up for 60 games as a Husky. The Hawaii native registered 88 collegiate career tackles, including 19 for a loss, two pass deflections and a fumble recovery he returned 29 yards. He also amassed sixteen sacks including a Pac-12 leading three strip sacks during his prolific 2020 season. He earned All-American accolades after that sensational 2020 campaign, finishing the year as the national leader in sacks per game (1.75 per game) and forced fumbles (tied, 0.75 per game) even though UW played only four games.

He followed it up with back-to-back All-Pac 12 honours in 2022 and 2023 and helped his team win the 2023 Pac 12 Championship over No. 5 ranked Oregon and the Sugar Bowl over No.3 ranked Texas.

Pronounced: too-poh-oh-la feh-too-ee

