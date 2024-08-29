Richmond Kickers vs. Spokane Velocity FC - Game Highlights

August 29, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Richmond Kickers YouTube Video







Richmond Kickers snap seven-match winless stretch, as Chandler O'Dwyer's second brace of the season, Justin Sukow's 88th-minute winner propels Richmond to 3-2 victory against Spokane Velocity FC - the Kickers' first against the expansion side - as both sides conclude inaugural USL Jägermeister Cup participation.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League One message board...





United Soccer League One Stories from August 29, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.