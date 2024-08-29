Richmond Kickers vs. Spokane Velocity FC - Game Highlights
August 29, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)
Richmond Kickers snap seven-match winless stretch, as Chandler O'Dwyer's second brace of the season, Justin Sukow's 88th-minute winner propels Richmond to 3-2 victory against Spokane Velocity FC - the Kickers' first against the expansion side - as both sides conclude inaugural USL Jägermeister Cup participation.
