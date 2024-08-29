Celebrate Rusty's Birthday Bash at the Den, Bounce Houses, Face Painting, and More

The Chattanooga Red Wolves are back at CHI Memorial Stadium on Saturday, September 7th to celebrate Rusty's Birthday Bash featuring bounce houses on the berm (ages 10 and under), face painting, and a birthday cookie giveaway for the first 300 fans, courtesy of Center for Sports Medicine. Select Rusty merchandise will be on sale with $5.00 pricing on youth and adult t-shirts in addition to new, match day exclusive items dropping.

Gold medalist Olivia Reeves will also be honored in a pre match ceremony with the unveiling of the "Olivia Reeves Champions Corner," section 117 of CHI Memorial Stadium in addition to a ceremonial coin toss.

This match kicks off the final four home matches of the season with the Red Wolves playing again at home on September 14th for Noche de Lobos and post match fireworks. They will play two home matches in October against One Knoxville for October Beer Fest and will close the season at home on October 26th against Lexington SC for the annual Pink Out match. Tickets for all remaining home matches are available here. Information on 2025 season tickets will be released soon.

