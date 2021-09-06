RHP Blane Abeyta Named Southeast League Pitcher of the Week

Earlier today, the Southeast League announced, Tarpons RHP Blane Abeyta was named Pitcher of the Week for the week of August 30th - September 5th.

During that week, Abeyta made one start, throwing six (6) innings, giving up just one (1) hit and one (1) walk while striking out nine (9).

The Tarpons final regular season home stand runs September 7th - 12th, visit tarponsbaseball.com for more information.

