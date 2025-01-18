Rhode Island FC Adds Defender Dani Rovira for 2025 Season

PAWTUCKET, R.I. - Rhode Island FC announced today it has signed defender Dani Rovira for the upcoming 2025 USL Championship season, pending league and federation approval. The six-year Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC veteran becomes the fourth new signing for the 2025 season and 28th all-time acquisition for RIFC.

"Dani adds veteran experience and versatility to our roster," said Rhode Island FC Head Coach and General Manager Khano Smith. "He knows how to win in this league and we are happy to bring him back home to New England."

Since making his professional debut in the USL Championship in 2019, Rovira has amassed 138 appearances in six seasons with Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC. Seeing nearly 7,000 minutes of action throughout his career with the 2023 Players' Shield winners, Rovira tallied one goal and 14 assists in that span. From 2020-2023, the Columbian spent four seasons playing alongside current Rhode Island FC forward and 2023 USL Championship Player of the Year Albert Dikwa "Chico".

In 2024, Rovira played 781 minutes across 28 regular-season appearances, making 10 starts while helping Pittsburgh to its seventh-straight USL Championship playoff berth. The defender ended the season with 11 clearances, two blocks and 13 interceptions for a defense that conceded a USL Championship-low 29 goals and lead the league with 16 clean sheets.

Prior to his time in Pittsburgh, Rovira played collegiately at Dean College (2015-2016) and University of Vermont (2017-2018). At Dean College, Rovira was named to the United States Collegiate Athletic Association All-America Second Team as a sophomore after finishing the season with seven assists. In his final two collegiate seasons with the Catamounts, Rovira made 23 starts in 33 appearances, recording two assists in 2,114 minutes. Prior to college, Rovira played for the New England Revolution Academy, including time under the tutelage of current Rhode Island FC Head Coach and General Manager Khano Smith, and Assistant Coach / Director of Goalkeeping Karl Spratt. Now, Rovira will reunite with the pair professionally for the first time in the Ocean State.

Name: Dani Rovira

Position: Defender

Height: 5-9

Weight: 140

Birthday: Dec. 15, 1996

Hometown: Bogota, Colombia

Previous teams: Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC (USLC), Dean College (NCAA), University of Vermont (NCAA)

Pronunciation: DAN-ee Row-Vee-Rah

RIFC now has 21 players under contract for the 2025 season, the second under Smith's leadership.

2025 RHODE ISLAND FC ROSTER:

GOALKEEPERS (2): Jackson Lee, Koke Vegas

DEFENDERS (6): Hugo Bacharach, Frank Nodarse, Dani Rovira, Grant Stoneman, Stephen Turnbull, Karifa Yao

MIDFIELDERS (10): Isaac Angking, Joe Brito, Zachary Herivaux, Clay Holstad, Jojea Kwizera, Taimu Okiyoshi, Maxi Rodriguez, Amos Shapiro-Thompson, Kevin Vang, Marc Ybarra

FORWARDS (3): Albert Dikwa, Noah Fuson, JJ Williams

