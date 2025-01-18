Oakland Roots SC Adds Defender Abdi Mohamed

Oakland, CA - Oakland Roots have announced the signing of 28-year-old defender Abdi Mohamed ahead of the 2025 season. Mohamed joins Oakland from New Mexico United, where he played a key role in helping the team secure the top spot in the West during the 2024 season.

"Abdi is a player who has shown he knows how to win," said Head Coach Gavin Glinton. "His discipline and character, as well as his experience in playoffs and winning finals is the type of mentality that we want to bring in and have here in Oakland."

Abdi Mohamed brings extensive experience across the USL Championship, USL League One, and MLS Next Pro, having reached the finals of either USL League One or MLS Next Pro every season from 2020 to 2023. His accomplishments include winning league titles with Greenville Triumph SC in 2020 and Columbus Crew 2 in 2022. Mohamed was also named to the USL League One All-League Second Team in 2020 while with Greenville.

In addition to his success in USL and MLS Next Pro, Mohamed made 22 appearances for New Mexico United in 2024 and has earned multiple national team caps with Somalia.

