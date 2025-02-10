Rhinos Split with Grit, Falling 6-2 in Game 2

February 10, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

El Paso Rhinos News Release







Friday, Colorado Grit 3 @ El Paso Rhinos 4: The Colorado Grit makes a visit to the Sun City this weekend as we prepare for the first of two games! Rhinos & Grit take to the ice and start duking it out. At just under seven minutes into the period Benjamin Winkelmann puts the Rhinos on the board with the first goal of the night. Lucas Mann Ties it up for the Grit before the period is out and we'd head into the second period at 1-1. Colorado takes the initiative early in the second and takes two goals in two minutes to take a 3-1 lead over the Rhinos. At just under thirteen minutes, Roope Tuomioksa brings back the Rhinos within one point as he takes one more goal. At the end of the second period Rhinos trail behind the Grit 3-2. The third period saw Andrew DellaDonna take only a single goal for the Rhinos, tying it up one last time, sending us into overtime at 3-3 where Harper Lolacher would snatch a 4-3 victory for the Rhinos.

Saturday, Colorado Grit 6 @ El Paso Rhinos 2 -

• Discuss this story on the North American Hockey League message board...





North American Hockey League Stories from February 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.