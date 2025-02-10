Wranglers Smash Warriors 4-2 on Home Ice to Complete Weekend Sweep

February 10, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Amarillo, TX - The Amarillo Wranglers defeated the Oklahoma Warriors 4-2 on Saturday night at the Budweiser Bull Pen to win their third straight game and complete the weekend sweep of the Warriors.

After winning 5-3 on Friday night, the Wranglers were in search of a weekend sweep and their third win in a row on Saturday night as they continued their push for the Robertson Cup Playoffs. Making his third consecutive start since coming over in a trade from Springfield, Matt Schoephoerster was once again the man between the pipes for the Wranglers. Oklahoma turned to Jeffrey Kreidler in goal - making his 2nd NAHL start - as they looked to snap their six game losing streak.

The Wranglers wasted no time putting the puck into the back of the net, as just 2:32 into the first period, Morley Phillips connected with Cole Saterdalen for the opening score. Saterdalen's 2nd goal as a Wrangler from Phillips and Jacob Miller put the Wranglers up 1-0 early. The Wranglers outshot the Warriors 12-6 in the first period as they took the 1-0 lead into the first intermission.

Oklahoma ripped in two quick strikes at about the midway point of the second period to take a 2-1 lead. Opening the scoring for the Warriors was Riley Fast on the power play 8:01 into the period from Ethan Gonyeau. Gonyeau took the initial shot as Fast deflected it in for the tying score. Just 3:38 after Fast scored, Ben Likness buried a shot from Mason Wright and Jack McClellan to make it 2-1 Warriors. The Wranglers copied the Warriors plan and retook the lead with two swift goals before the end of the period to take a 3-2 lead. Noah Wood popped in the Wranglers second goal of the night from Mason Lupo and Will Welburn with 3:39 left in the second period, and just 59 seconds later, Alexander Aleslov made it 3-2 Wranglers off a cross-crease feed from Saterdalen. Through two periods the Wranglers led 3-2, outshooting the Warriors 24-16. The Warriors started the third period with about three minutes left of power play time left on a five minute major to Hayden Hedquist for slew footing.

Amarillo's penalty kill was on lockdown, shutting down the Warriors power play for the entirety of the five minute major to keep the lead at 3-2. The Wranglers and Schoephoerster were able to keep the Warriors off the board for the rest of the night as Daniel Rassega buried the dagger with 2:03 left in the third period off of a steal from Noah Ribeiro to seal the Wranglers win at 4-2. Schoephoerster stopped 24/26 to improve to 3-0 as the Wranglers netminder. Amarillo went 0/2 on the power play and 3/4 on the penalty kill, including the big kill on the major penalty. With the win, the Wranglers notched their third straight victory and

