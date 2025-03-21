RFCLA Name Team to Take on NOLA Gold
March 21, 2025 - Major League Rugby (MLR)
Rugby FC Los Angeles News Release
RFCLA has named Matias Jensen in the starting XV for this Saturday's away match against the NOAL Gold at 4:00 PM PST, at The Gold Mine At The Shrine On Airline
Seth Purdy also returns to the starting lineup to replace the injured Christian Dyer, while Alessandro Heaney replace the injured Dan Zander.
Off the back of their first win in 2025 last weekend to the Seattle Seawolves, RFCLA will be looking to make it back-to-back wins, something that has never eventuated in the team's short history.
The experienced Sam Harris, RFCLA Attack Coach, said the team needs to continue to remain focused on discipline, both on field and within the team's defense and attacking systems.
"Team management have done a great job this week, we've been able to adjust to the change of scene here in NOLA, with this match really being our first away match outside California," Said Harris.
"I am really excited for Matias (Jensen) get a chance in the number 13 jersey. He is great young player, who has a big future, and has trained well and deserve his chance.
"NOLA were unlucky last weekend, and we know how dangerous they can be especially at home, no doubt it will be an entertaining match in the way both teams play.
RFCLA Team to face the NOLA Gold, Saturday, March 22, 4pm PST at The Gold Mine At The Shrine On Airline.
Alessandro Heaney
Michelangelo Sosene-Feagai
Maliu Niuafe
Jason Damm
Jurie Van Vuuren
Timothy Anstee
Edward Timpson
Benjamin Houston
Gonzalo Bertranou
Christian Leali'ifano
Andrew Coe
William Meakes
Matias Jensen
Seth Purdey
Rory Van Vugt
Benjamin Sugars
Declan Leaney
Franco Van Den Berg
Mikaea Wynyard
Semi Kunabuli
Benjamin Strang
Tasman Smith
Watch the match LIVE in LA, USA and across the globe!
Local Broadcast FanDuel Sports Network
FanDuel Sports Network SoCal is widely available on cable, satellite and streaming providers in Southern California, Nevada and Hawaii. For RFCLA fans in the region, options include Spectrum, Cox, U-Verse TV, DIRECTV, DIRECTV STREAM and Fubo. To locate a TV provider in your zip code that carries the network, go to GetMyHomeTeams.com.
National Broadcast Partner ESPN+
ESPN+ is the national media rights partner for the MLR, bringing the highest level of professional rugby in the United States to ESPN platforms.
Global Broadcast Partner The Rugby Network
The Rugby Network (TRN) is the official multi-device streaming platform of Major League Rugby, delivering a wide selection of live and on-demand rugby content around the world!
