RFCLA Name Team to Take on NOLA Gold

RFCLA has named Matias Jensen in the starting XV for this Saturday's away match against the NOAL Gold at 4:00 PM PST, at The Gold Mine At The Shrine On Airline

Seth Purdy also returns to the starting lineup to replace the injured Christian Dyer, while Alessandro Heaney replace the injured Dan Zander.

Off the back of their first win in 2025 last weekend to the Seattle Seawolves, RFCLA will be looking to make it back-to-back wins, something that has never eventuated in the team's short history.

The experienced Sam Harris, RFCLA Attack Coach, said the team needs to continue to remain focused on discipline, both on field and within the team's defense and attacking systems.

"Team management have done a great job this week, we've been able to adjust to the change of scene here in NOLA, with this match really being our first away match outside California," Said Harris.

"I am really excited for Matias (Jensen) get a chance in the number 13 jersey. He is great young player, who has a big future, and has trained well and deserve his chance.

"NOLA were unlucky last weekend, and we know how dangerous they can be especially at home, no doubt it will be an entertaining match in the way both teams play.

RFCLA Team to face the NOLA Gold, Saturday, March 22, 4pm PST at The Gold Mine At The Shrine On Airline.

Alessandro Heaney

Michelangelo Sosene-Feagai

Maliu Niuafe

Jason Damm

Jurie Van Vuuren

Timothy Anstee

Edward Timpson

Benjamin Houston

Gonzalo Bertranou

Christian Leali'ifano

Andrew Coe

William Meakes

Matias Jensen

Seth Purdey

Rory Van Vugt

Benjamin Sugars

Declan Leaney

Franco Van Den Berg

Mikaea Wynyard

Semi Kunabuli

Benjamin Strang

Tasman Smith

Watch the match LIVE in LA, USA and across the globe!

Local Broadcast FanDuel Sports Network

FanDuel Sports Network SoCal is widely available on cable, satellite and streaming providers in Southern California, Nevada and Hawaii. For RFCLA fans in the region, options include Spectrum, Cox, U-Verse TV, DIRECTV, DIRECTV STREAM and Fubo. To locate a TV provider in your zip code that carries the network, go to GetMyHomeTeams.com.

National Broadcast Partner ESPN+

ESPN+ is the national media rights partner for the MLR, bringing the highest level of professional rugby in the United States to ESPN platforms.

Global Broadcast Partner The Rugby Network

The Rugby Network (TRN) is the official multi-device streaming platform of Major League Rugby, delivering a wide selection of live and on-demand rugby content around the world!

