RFCLA Fall Short to Drua in Fiji in First Match of 2025

Rugby Football Club Los Angeles began their 2025 Major League Rugby campaign with a 26-33 loss to the 2024 Super Rugby finalists, the Fijian Drua, in the first-ever Super Rugby vs. MLR match.

The tour, presented by Radisson Blu Resort Fiji Denarau Island, featured a week of Fijian hospitality, community engagement, and training before the groundbreaking clash at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

The match showcased emerging US talent and new signings for the 2025 season, setting an exciting tone for LA's upcoming campaign.

RFCLA opened the scoring in the 4th minute through former Waratahs hooker Ben Sugars. However, the Drua responded quickly, with Sikeli Basiyalo scoring in the 9th minute.

In the 15th minute, LA regained momentum when Argentine international Gonzalo Bertranou crossed the line, with the try converted by marquee signing Christian Leali'ifano.

The teams were level at 19-19 at halftime, with Lucas Bur's try on the whistle setting the stage for a thrilling second half.

Vaughen Issacs put LA ahead early in the second half, with Leali'ifano converting once again. However, as the match progressed, LA made several substitutions to give players valuable game time in the heat.

The Drua regained the lead in the 56th minute with a try from Isoa Tuwai, converted by Isaiah Ravula. Motikiai Murray's 76th-minute try sealed the victory for the home team.

"We are honored to be part of this historic match," said Marc Carter, Rugby General Manager for RFCLA.

"This tour would not have been possible without the incredible support from Radisson Blu Resort Fiji Denarau Island. A huge thank you to General Manager Charles Homsey and his team for their outstanding hospitality and support."

"The players gained valuable experience and a deeper connection as a new team, both on and off the field this past week. We're also very proud to be the first MLR team to play against a Super Rugby side.

"We had minimal outdoor preparation back home due to the LA fires, and used our time to help in our community during this difficult time, which we will continue to do when we return.

"Overall, we're proud of our performance vs Fijian Drua, but there is still a lot of work ahead, and we're looking forward to returning home, recovering, and continuing our preparations for the season."

"We'd also like to extend a huge 'vinaka' to Baden Stephenson, Shane Hussein, and the entire Drua family for their warm hospitality throughout the week," Carter added. "We're excited to continue building this partnership and growing the sport across the Pacific in the years to come."

