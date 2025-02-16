RFCLA Fall Short against Last Season's Champions

February 16, 2025 - Major League Rugby (MLR)

Rugby FC Los Angeles News Release







Rugby Football Club Los Angeles has falls agonizing shorty short Against back-to-back champions, the New England Free Jacks in home opener.

Rugby Football Club Los Angeles (RFCLA) kicked off their season in front of a passionate crowd at Wallis Annenberg Stadium. Fans poured through the gates at 5 PM to live music by DJ Sirdavos on the decks, the launch of new merchandise, and the excitement of the team's first home game.

LA came out strong, nearly scoring in the opening minutes. However, the first points of the match went to the New England Free Jacks, capitalizing on an interception. RFCLA quickly responded with a penalty kick by flyhalf Christian Leali'ifano, putting three points on the board. Gonzalo Bertranou followed up with RFCLA's first try of the season, but New England answered with a converted try of their own. At halftime, the score stood at New England Free Jacks 14 - RFCLA 10.

Halftime entertainment included a t-shirt toss, giveaways, and a "Kick for Kit" challenge, keeping fans loud and engaged.

The second half saw New England extend their lead with another 10 points. RFCLA fought back with a converted try, once again through the consolidated efforts of Christian Leali'ifano. In a dramatic final 10 minutes, New England was reduced to 13 men after receiving both a yellow card, and a red card for a high late hit on Bertranou. Despite the numerical advantage, RFCLA was unable to break through the resilient New England defense. The match concluded with a final score of 24 - 10 in favor of the visitors.

RFCLA looks to bounce back next Sunday as they take on the Houston SaberCats at home next at 3 PM. Fans are encouraged to secure their tickets now and get behind LA's premier rugby team.

