RFCLA at Compton Fest 2024: A Celebration of Community

August 12, 2024 - Major League Rugby (MLR)

Rugby FC Los Angeles News Release







RFCLA Rugby Club is thrilled to announce its participation in Compton Fest 2024. Compton Fest 2024 is a family-friendly event featuring live music, technology demos, workshops, and panel discussions. As the city's first major festival of its kind, it will spotlight local talent, artists, entrepreneurs, and notable figures revitalizing Compton. The festival aims to pave new pathways in education, technology, entertainment, and business, celebrating diversity, innovation, and community unity.

At Compton Fest 2024, RFCLA Rugby Club will showcase the sport's dynamic and inclusive nature. We will be in the Kids Zone with the passing blow up for anyone to stop by and experience rugby and on Vendor Row tabling where you can drop by to meet our staff. LA Soul will also be joining RFCLA at Compton Fest to be able to connect with the local community and introduce people to rugby at the club level. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn about how they can start playing rugby in their local community. These activities will provide attendees with a hands-on experience of the sport, emphasizing teamwork, fitness, and the positive impact of rugby on community building.

RFCLA aims to introduce rugby to new audiences and encourage local youth to get involved. With a focus on fostering a love for the sport and promoting healthy lifestyles.

Compton Fest 2024 is more than just a festival; it's a celebration of diversity and unity. By bringing together a range of activities and highlighting the achievements of local figures, the event is set to create new pathways for education, technology, entertainment, and business in Compton. RFCLA is proud to be part of this event ccasion, contributing to the festival's mission of celebrating the city's unique character and fostering community spirit.

As the festival approaches, RFCLA looks forward to engaging with the Compton community and making a memorable impact at Compton Fest 2024.

