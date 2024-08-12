Major League Rugby Announces 2024 First and Second All-MLR Teams, and Honorable Mention

August 12, 2024 - Major League Rugby (MLR) News Release







DALLAS - Today Major League Rugby (MLR) officially announced its All-MLR team selections for the 2024 season. Additional end-of-season awards, including Player of the Year, Forward and Back of the Year, Rookie of the Year, and Coach of the Year, are to be announced by MLR this week.

The top 45 players throughout the season were selected to make up the first, second, and honorable mention All-MLR teams. The selections were voted on by a group made up of MLR media, referees, and stats specialists.

First Team Second Team Honorable Mention

Cameron Orr (SEA) Jack Iscaro (DC) Ezekiel Lindenmuth (HOU)

Dylan Fawsitt (CHI) Andrew Quattrin (NE) Dewald Kotze (DAL)

Steven Longwell (DC) Juan Pablo Zeiss (DAL) Joe Apikotoa (ARC)

Rhyno Herbst (SEA) James Scott (CHI) Greg Peterson (SD)

Frank Lochore (UTAH) Kyle Baillie (DC) Sam Golla (DAL)

Jero Gomez Vara (DAL) Mason Flesch (CHI) Vili Helu (SD)

Cory Daniel (DC) Maclean Jones (CHI) Ben Bonasso (MIA)

Semi Kunatani (LA) Sam Tuifua (DAL) Seta Baker (NE)

Andre Warner (HOU) Juan Dee Oliver (DAL) JP Smith (SEA)

Jayson Potroz (NE) Mack Mason (SEA) Jason Robertson (DC)

Taniela Filimone (NOLA) Julian Dominguez (CHI) Paula Balekana (NE)

Jordan Jackson-Hope (NOLA) Dan Kriel (SEA) Billy Meakes (CHI)

Wayne Van Der Bank (NE) Tiaan Loots (SD) Junior Gafa (ARC)

Michael Manson (UTAH) Jade Stighling (SEA) Nate Augspurger (CHI)

Reece Macdonald (NE) Divan Rossouw (SEA) Davy Coetzer (HOU)

