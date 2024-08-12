July Community Catchup

July was an extraordinary month for the Seawolves, packed with exciting community events and hard-fought victories on the pitch. We had a blast connecting with our fans at PolyFest, cheering on Team Kalitta at the drag races, and teaching rugby skills to kids at Husky Stadium. Every event was a chance to bond with our Seawolves family and celebrate the energized spirit that defines our team.

The crowning achievement, however, was winning the Western Conference Final. Even though we didn't win the Championship, the Western Conference Final was a testament to our players, staff, and coaches for a well-fought 2024 season. Now, we hope to enjoy some calmer months so we can come back better and stronger than ever for the 2025 Season!

WEDNESDAY 10TH - STORM KIDS DAY WITH RUCKY

Rucky joined forces with Seattle's favorite sports mascots during the Seattle Storm's halftime break for an epic game of musical chairs! Our lovable Seawolf stole the show and the hearts of new fans. See these moments for yourself in the photos below!

MONDAY 15TH BIRDIES FOR BRIDGES GOLF DAY - SEAWOLVES BRANDED HOLE

The Seawolves proudly sponsored a hole at Bridges APG's annual golf tournament, where we were thrilled to welcome Macklemore! He stopped by for a photo with the team, making the day even more unforgettable.

WEDNESDAY 17TH - SOUNDERS SCARVES UP

Cameron Orr and David Busby ignited the crowd with a rousing "Scarves Up Seattle!" chant at the Seattle Sounders match on July 17th. This beloved pre-match tradition, often led by famous sports players, continues to unite and energize our fans.

THURSDAY 18TH - MORNING STAR SENIOR LIVING - KIRKLAND

At the Iron and Steel Bistro, new Seawolves fans from the Morning Star Senior Living Center have embraced rugby, turning every line out into a special tradition. These spirited ladies, calling themselves the She-Wolves, were surprised by the Seawolves players who visited and answered their questions. As enthusiastic supporters, the She-Wolves got to attend their first match at Starfire Stadium, during the playoffs.

SATURDAY 20TH - POLYFEST

The Seawolves had an incredible time attending PolyFest, celebrating Polynesian cultures in Renton, WA! We were honored to meet Kehlemi, a talented Polynesian performer who graced us with a stunning halftime performance at the Western Conference Final.

SATURDAY 20TH - TEAM KALITTA DRAG RACE - KENT

A few of our Seawolves had a blast cheering on Team Kalitta at the drag race, getting up close to all the high-speed action! It was an unforgettable experience being part of the excitement.

THURSDAY 25TH - BOYS AND GIRLS CLUB OF KING COUNTY

At the University of Washington's Husky Stadium, Huw Taylor delighted kids from the Boys & Girls Club of America by sharing his rugby skills and passion for the game. It was an inspiring day of learning and fun for the young fans!

