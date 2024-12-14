RFCLA Aquire Former Melbourne Storm Standout, Robert Mappa.

December 14, 2024 - Major League Rugby (MLR)

Exciting winger Robert Mapa will add to a dynamic RFCLA backline in 2025.

Born in Oakland, 20-year-old Mapa is US-eligible but has played all of his football in Australia, dabbling in rugby and rugby league.

The impressive schoolboy talent was a standout in club rugby after finishing his schooling, picked for a state U19 side off the back of his form for Hospital Cup side Brothers in Brisbane.

Mapa made his top-grade debut for Brothers in 2023, handling the step up with poise.

His potential was spotted by NRL powerhouse Melbourne Storm, signed to their U21 squad in 2024 and scoring two tries in his sole appearance for the side

Robert Mappa in action wtih the Melbourne Storm in the NRL. Photo: Melbourne Storm Media Mapa is making a big move to head to LA and he said the lure of living in a global city was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

I'm really looking forward to joining RFCLA in the MLR and having the chance to play alongside some really experienced players," he said.

"I think the best part of the experience will be getting to spend time with my teammates and really be part of the culture of the team and the city.

"LA is one of the world's most exciting cities and to be able to play rugby here is a huge opportunity. I can't wait to get started."

