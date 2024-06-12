RFC Los Angeles vs. NOLA Gold

June 12, 2024 - Major League Rugby (MLR)

Rugby FC Los Angeles YouTube Video







Watch RFC Los Angeles vs. NOLA Gold Live!

Get ready for an action-packed match as RFC Los Angeles faces off against NOLA Gold! Join us live at 6:00 PM ET for all the thrills and spills of this exciting rugby showdown.

Set your reminders and be part of the excitement!

Tickets: https://www.majorleague.rugby/tickets/

• Discuss this story on the Major League Rugby message board...





Major League Rugby Stories from June 12, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.