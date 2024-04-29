Revs Take Opener in Gastonia Behind Masterpiece from Neff, Olsen

Zach Neff and Jon Olsen combined on a three-hitter and Matt McDermott homered and started a game-ending double play in his first game with his new team as the York Revolution edged past the Gastonia Baseball Club, 2-1 on Monday night at CaroMont Health Park. The gem was completed in just two hours and two minutes, matching the quickest nine-inning game in Revs history.

Starting off the first road trip of the season, a season-long nine-gamer beginning with a week in North Carolina, the Revs immediately put Sunday's heartbreaking loss behind them by jumping to a quick 1-0 lead in the first. Donovan Casey served a two-out single to right and raced around to score as Jamari Baylor drilled an RBI double to the gap in right center for the game's first run.

Acquired earlier in the day from Gastonia for a player to be named later, McDermott made a big splash with his new team, drilling a solo homer to deep left in the top of the fourth for a 2-0 lead. He became just the 12th player in Revs history to go yard in his Revs debut and the 14th to do so for his first Revs hit, one day after going deep for Gastonia in their game against Southern Maryland.

The rest of the night belonged to the pitchers as Neff and Olsen were nearly spotless.

Neff (1-0) allowed just two hits and one run over five innings in his first outing, making just the third start of his pro career. He retired 12 of his first 13 batters, allowing only a leadoff homer to left center by Jake Gatewood in the fifth.

Olsen logged his first career save, handling the final four innings in equally sterling fashion. Olsen struck out five with no walks, including fanning four straight through the first out of the ninth, and allowed only a one-out single by Kevin Watson in the ninth. He immediately followed that by inducing a game-ending 6-4-3 double play.

The Revs out-hit Gastonia 6-3 and held on for the win despite being held to the minimum batters faced by Gastonia's bullpen over the final five innings.

At 2:02, it matched the shortest nine-inning game in franchise history which was a 2-1 loss at Bridgeport on June 17, 2014.

York and Gastonia will play two seven-inning games in a doubleheader on Tuesday beginning at 3 p.m. Revs lefty Will Stewart will face Gastonia's Ian McKinney in the opener. Fans can catch the action live on SportsRadio 98.9 FM & 1350 WOYK, 989woyk.com, The New WOYK app, and FloBaseball.TV beginning at 2:55 p.m.

