Revs' Season Begins March 2

February 4, 2019 - Atlantic League (AtL) - York Revolution News Release





(York, Pa.) - Technically, the York Revolution's 2019 schedule will start with the team's "grand re-opening" on Opening Day, Friday, April 26. But for Revs fans, the team's 13th season will really begin Saturday, March 2, when the three-time ALPB champs begin selling single game tickets. To mark the seasonal milestone, Revolution officials today announced a celebration event for that day and invited fans to come out to PeoplesBank Park to buy their first bit of Revs Time 2019.

The team also announced the March 2 event will mark the start of ticket sales for the Atlantic League All-Star Game, which will return to the White Rose City on Wednesday, July 10, for the first time in eight years.

The Revolution ticket office will be open from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. for the event, which Revolution General Manager John Gibson said will feature plenty of exclusive opportunities to reward the diehard fans for whom the season can't get here quickly enough.

"In addition to all of us in the front office, of course, there is a huge group of people out there who look forward to this annual sign that baseball is back," Gibson said. "It's a reason to celebrate and a chance to make plans to look forward to. We're excited to kick off the countdown to Opening Day and to start the 2019 season with some exclusive offers and opportunities."

First among those, Gibson added, is the chance to buy the first individual game tickets of 2019, redeem ticket plan vouchers for specific games and seats, and buy tickets to the July 10 All-Star Game. The First Capital Federal Credit Union Team Store will also debut the first piece of All-Star Game merchandise, an exclusive T-shirt featuring the official logo. Many other items in the store will be available for up to 25% off during the event as well.

In other All-Star Game news, the Revolution will unveil the design of the uniforms for the league's summer classic moments before the ticket office opens that morning. Fans will be able to "wear" the uniform for pictures through full-length cardboard cutouts of the designs. All fans who buy All-Star Game tickets that day will even be entered into a drawing to win a personalized official All-Star Game jersey, and the first 300 to buy All-Star Game tickets will receive a commemorative All-Star Game-themed 2019 magnet schedule.

Revolution personnel will also conduct "sneak peek" construction tours on March 2, giving attendees some of the first looks at the nearly completed 1741 Club presented by UPMC and the new Monarch and Solomon Rooms. While the newly renovated skybox-level hospitality spaces at PeoplesBank Park won't be completed until a few weeks after the ticket event, dozens of area businesses have already purchased memberships in the new club, and several groups have already booked events in the Monarch and Solomon Rooms.

To round out the festive celebration of the coming baseball season, Revolution manager Mark Mason will be on hand to meet fans and sign autographs, and team mascot DownTown and team dog Boomer will mix and mingle with ticket buyers. Gibson said the team will even have a balloon artist for the kids and encourage attendees to spin the Revolution prize wheel for more exclusive opportunities and prizes.

March 2 will also mark the start of ticket sales through www.yorkrevolution.com and the ticket office phone number, (717) 801-HITS.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from February 4, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.