Revs Re-Sign Correa to Bullpen, Add Reyes to Infield

Infielder Alfredo Reyes

(York, Pa.) - The York Revolution have re-signed right-handed reliever Nelvin Correa and added infielder Alfredo Reyes to the 2024 roster. The acquisitions were announced by Revs manager Rick Forney live on Monday evening's airing of Revs Hot Stove Weekly presented by Shipley Energy on SportsRadio 98.9 FM & 1350 WOYK.

Correa returns for his second season in York after leading the Atlantic League with 15 holds a year ago. The 27-year-old was 5-4 with one save and a 4.27 ERA in 47 appearances out of the York bullpen, holding opponents to 49 hits over 52.2 innings with 44 strikeouts compared to 27 walks. A native of San Cristobal, Dominican Republic, the 6'1 righty joined the Revs following five seasons in the New York Yankees organization during which he posted a 23-10 record with nine saves and a 2.61 ERA, including a combined 1.31 mark between High-A Hudson Valley and Double-A Somerset in 2022.

"I'm excited about it, I love Nelvin," commented Forney. "He's a great person, great in the clubhouse, super teammate, and he never shied away from the moment. He always wanted the ball. He did a really good job for us last year and I'm glad that he enjoyed his experience in York and wanted to come back."

Reyes returns to the Atlantic League with York after suiting up in 89 games for Staten Island in 2022. The 30-year-old originally was a member of the New York Mets organization after signing out of the Dominican Republic in 2011, and after five years in the Mets farm system, spent another four seasons in the Pittsburgh Pirates organization where he was a Florida State League All-Star with Bradenton in 2018 and reached Triple-A Indianapolis in both 2018 and 2019. Reyes is a career .240 hitter with 177 steals and batted .247 with 18 steals in his first Atlantic League go-around two years ago. He has spent the past six off-seasons in the Dominican Winter League, and is known for his steady defense and versatility, playing mostly shortstop along with significant time at second base. He has appeared at every position but catcher during his pro career.

"I'm excited about this guy," remarked Forney. "I love his glove and his versatility. He can move all over the infield. He seems really excited to join our club. He's been in the league and played a few games in York and really liked it here. I think he'll be a nice fit for us. I'm excited to watch him work and I've heard some pretty good things about him."

The Revs have unveiled eight player signings for the 2024 season and will announce future additions live on Revs Hot Stove Weekly presented by Shipley Energy with the next episode set to air once additional signings have been made. The next airdate will be announced on both York Revolution and WOYK social media platforms as well as online at 989woyk.com.

