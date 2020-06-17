Revs Classics Continue on WOYK Tonight and Tomorrow

June 17, 2020 - Atlantic League (AtL) - York Revolution News Release





With the start of the 2020 baseball season on hold, SportsRadio 98.9 FM & 1350 WOYK continues to bring listeners Revs Classics every Wednesday and Thursday night at 7 p.m. The series continues this week with memorable performances both at the plate and on the mound.

On Wednesday night, WOYK will air the Revs' contest from June 14, 2011 at Somerset, featuring an iconic debut performance and extra inning heroics. Coverage is presented by Heritage Lawn & Landscape Care.

Then on Thursday, WOYK will bring listeners the game from June 15, 2012 at Somerset, featuring a York pitching staff in pursuit of a club record scoreless streak. Coverage is presented by Flying Feet Sport Shoes.

Hosted by Revs play-by-play broadcaster and WOYK general manager Darrell Henry, Revs Classics brings fans some of the great games and performances in franchise history with the original live broadcasts airing in their entirety. The games air on Wednesday and Thursday evenings at 7 p.m. on SportsRadio 98.9 FM & 1350 AM and online at 989woyk.com and The New WOYK app. It coincides with the club's continued streaming of classic game broadcasts via Facebook on Tuesday and Friday evenings each week.

In addition to the Wednesday and Thursday Revs Classics on WOYK, every Thursday also brings another episode of Beyond the Nemesis, a weekly series streaming on the York Revolution YouTube channel. This week's episode, presented by Smith Wealth Advisory Group, features the next edition of "Baseball School with Mase" and a feature interview with former lefty Logan Williamson.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from June 17, 2020

Revs Classics Continue on WOYK Tonight and Tomorrow - York Revolution

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.