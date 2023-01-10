Revs Bring Back Fireworks Every Saturday

(York, Pa.) - In more ways than one, the York Revolution will be guaranteeing big booms at the ballpark in 2023.

Revolution officials today released the first of several previews of the team's promotional schedule for its upcoming 16th season. Headlining the first list of promotions is the return of fireworks following every Saturday night Revolution home game.

"For a long time, fans knew that, win or lose, we would celebrate our town and our team after each Saturday game," said General Manager John Gibson. "Like so many other things, that tradition was thrown off by the pandemic. But after lots of feedback from our fans, we are very excited to announce we'll again be lighting up York's skies every Saturday night here at the ballpark. And once again, those fireworks will be launched from inside the ballpark, putting fans as close as possible to the impressive displays."

The first of those 2023 pyrotechnic displays will launch Saturday, May 6, one night after the Revs open their 16th season. Post-game, inside-the-park fireworks will then be held May 13, June 3, June 17, July 8 (presented by UPMC), July 22, August 5, August 26, September 9, and September 16.

Gibson added that the Revolution still has opportunities for area businesses interested in sponsoring fireworks presentations and being promoted with one of the most popular elements of a Revolution season. Interested businesses should email Vice President of Business Development Nate Tile at ntile@yorkrevolution.com.

The team also announced its 2023 day games. The Revs will welcome school groups on Thursday, May 11, and Thursday, May 25, for 11 a.m. games each day and host their annual camp day on Thursday, July 13, also at 11 a.m.

"Of course, if anyone else wants to spend a long lunch with us those days, we won't tell their boss," Gibson said.

The Revolution will also bring back two popular theme nights Gibson said have grown in attendance year after year. Pride in the Park is scheduled for Thursday, June 15, and will feature an auction of game-worn pride jerseys, sponsored once more by JLS Automation. Ladies Night, which will feature free tickets for girls and women, will be held Friday, September 15, and once again sponsored by UPMC.

Revolution season memberships are currently available at www.yorkrevolution.com or by calling (717) 801-HITS.

