Revolution Welcomes New Team Dog

(York, Pa.) - The York Revolution announced today it has welcomed a furry addition to its roster. An eighth-month-old female Golden Doodle has been adopted by the team as its new team dog. The Doodle is the latest paired with the team by the York County SPCA.

The unnamed puppy succeeds Blue, the Siberian Husky who took over team dog duties upon the 2019 retirement of the late Boomer, the original team dog and the namesake of the Revolution's book club for local students. Blue and his family elected to retire from team dog life following a tenure shortened by COVID's impact on two baseball seasons.

As for that to-be-determined name, the Revolution is hoping York will help name its four-legged celebrity. Team officials spent several days brainstorming and researching potential names before whittling the options to three. Rosie, Dottie, or Peaches.

Beginning today, they are hoping Revs fans and York-area neighbors will help them select one of those three names by commenting on posts on the team's Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter accounts. The team will announce the winning name in a press event in the coming weeks.

"Thousands of pets come and go from the York County SPCA, all are deserving of loving permanent homes," said Steven Martinez, executive director of the York County SPCA. "We are so pleased that the Revs have demonstrated the value of pet adoption by offering this adorable puppy a loving home and place on their team. This is such a wonderful demonstration of collaboration and how shelter pets deserve a spot in the lineup!"

Revolution officials said the new team dog will be gradually introduced to fans this coming season, the team's 15th. She'll spend the rest of this year getting acclimated to PeoplesBank Park and completing her training program before assuming full team dog responsibilities for 2023, including public appearances and visits to schools participating in Boomer's Book Club.

