Revolution II Travel to New York Red Bulls II on Sunday

MONTCLAIR, N.J. - New England Revolution II (4-16-6; 22 pts.) hit the road for their final away match of 2024, visiting New York Red Bulls II (9-12-5; 36 pts.) on Sunday evening at MSU Soccer Park. The match kicks off at 5:00 p.m. ET, with Sean Saint Jacques calling the action on MLSNEXTPro.com.

New England is set to take on Eastern Conference rival New York Red Bulls II in the second meeting of the season between the two teams. The two sides hold an even 2-2-1 record in the all-time series, after Revolution II collected a 1-0 victory in the most recent encounter on June 14. Midfielder Maciel netted the winning goal.

On the other side, New York is coming off a 2-0 shutout victory over Toronto FC II last weekend. Midfielder Tanner Rosborough and forward Mohammed Sofo both scored in the win. Sofo leads the Red Bulls with six assists this season, tied for fifth-most in MLS NEXT Pro.

Revolution II enters the final road match of the 2024 campaign, following a 1-1 draw to Chattanooga FC last Saturday, with New England falling 5-4 in the ensuing penalty shootout. Forward Liam Butts was Revolution II's lone scorer in the match, netting his third goal of the season. Butts, a Penn State product, capitalized on an assist from forward Alex Monis in first-half stoppage time. Monis, a Filipino international, collected his fourth helper of the year. With two games remaining, Monis is one goal shy of matching forward Marcos Dias for the team-best nine goals scored this season.

Dias paced New England's attack with seven shots last weekend, matching his season high. The Brazilian forward has scored four goals over the last six matches and is one tally away from recording 25 goals with Revolution II. In the midfield, Academy product Eric Klein posted a full 90-minute shift in Saturday's contest, after signing his first professional contract with the club last week. Klein currently leads the team with 1,951 minutes played across 24 appearances this year, including 21 starts.

On the defensive end, Tiago Suarez logged the full 90 minutes in the center back slot for Revolution II. Suarez has earned starts in all 21 appearances this season and is one appearance away from suiting up for his 50th MLS NEXT Pro match. In net for New England, goalkeeper JD Gunn made four saves between the posts in regulation time and posted a three-save performance in the penalty shootout.

WHAT TO WATCH FOR AGAINST NEW YORK RED BULLS II

Revolution II continuing to pace the league in corner kicks (161) and key passes (304), while ranking among league leaders in shots (3rd- 385).

F Marcos Dias and F Alex Monis continuing to drive Revolution II's attack. Dias currently holds a one-goal edge over Monis, with a team-best nine tallies.

M Gevork Diarbian holding his place as the only Revolution II player to appear in every match of the 2024 MLS NEXT Pro season (26).

D Tiago Suarez potentially suiting up for his 50th MLS NEXT Pro appearance, all in a Revolution II uniform.

Academy products Olger Escobar and Cristiano Oliveira continuing to log minutes in the midfield. Escobar, a Malden, Mass. native, registered four shots and four key passes in last weekend's contest.

M Eric Klein, building on his team-best 1,951 minutes played this season, after inking his first professional contract with Revolution II on September 18. Klein is also one game away from making his 25th league appearance.

2024 MLS NEXT Pro

Match #27

New England Revolution II vs. New York Red Bulls II

Sun., September 29, 2024

5:00 p.m. ET

MSU Soccer Stadium

(Montclair, N.J.)

WATCH

MLS Season Pass on Apple TV

TALENT

Sean Saint Jacques

