Revolution II Host Huntsville City FC on Wednesday

July 9, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

New England Revolution II News Release







FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - New England Revolution II (4-10-2; 16 pts.) host Huntsville City FC (2-9-4; 10 pts.) on Wednesday morning for an 11:00 a.m. ET matinee Gillette Stadium. Watch Wednesday's match on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app with Ryan Le calling the action.

New England heads into the Matchweek 18 contest following a 2-1 loss to Philadelphia Union II last Saturday at Mark A. Ouellette Stadium. After the visitors claimed a quick lead via own goal in the opening minutes, Union II midfielder Cavan Sullivan scored to double the advantage. Down 2-0, New England's attack picked up its rhythm in the closing minutes of the first half. The attacking efforts paid dividends in the second half, with midfielder Patrick Leal converting on midfielder Gevork Diarbian's assist. New England's attempts to find the equalizer in the final minutes, including a pair of shots from midfielder/defender Joshua Bolma, fell short in the 2-1 defeat.

Last Saturday's match featured the Revolution II debut of defender Giovanni Calderon, who signed a professional contract with the team on July 3. Calderon, a 22-year-old native of North Haven, Conn., collected his first start for New England and posted a full 90-minute effort in central defense alongside Tiago Suarez. New England's starting backline also featured defender Damario McIntosh, an MLS NEXT All-Star who has appeared in all but one match for Revolution II this season and ranks third on the team in minutes played (1,162).

Leal and Diarbian continue to drive New England's attack, along with forwards Alex Monis and Marcos Dias. Leal leads MLS NEXT Pro with 70 corner kicks on the season, while ranking second in successful crosses with 30. The Newton, Mass. native owns three goals and four assists this season. Diarbian, who collected his fifth assist of the 2024 campaign last weekend, has found the scoresheet in two of the last three games. Monis and Dias, who collected his MLS debut last Saturday with New England's first team, continue to pace Revolution II's scoring with five goals each.

Revolution II own a 1-0-1 record across two all-time meetings against Huntsville City FC, a 2023 MLS NEXT Pro expansion side. Huntsville carries a 1-4-1 road record this season and is winless, 0-2-1, over its last three matches. Forward Forster Ajago is the team's leading scorer with six goals on the season, while midfielder Jonathan Bolanos owns a team-best five assists.

WHAT TO WATCH FOR AGAINST HUNTSVILLE CITY FC

Revolution II building on their 4-3-1 home record this season.

Revolution II holding their position among league leaders in corner kicks (3rd- 89).

D Giovanni Calderon building on his Revolution II debut in last weekend's match. Calderon, a North Haven, Conn. native, suited up for the start and played all 90 minutes in central defense.

D Damario McIntosh adding to his 15 games played, including 13 starts, this season. McIntosh was announced as a 2024 MLS NEXT All-Star last week.

M Patrick Leal, a Newton, Mass. native, continuing to pace the attack with a team-best 29 key passes. Leal scored his third goal of the season in last weekend's match.

Leal holding his position as the MLS NEXT Pro leader in corner kicks (70), while ranking second in successful crosses (30).

Leal and M Gevork Diarbian continuing to appear in every game for Revolution II this season.

2024 MLS NEXT Pro

Match #17

New England Revolution II vs. Huntsville City FC

Wednesday, July 10, 2024

11:00 a.m. ET

Gillette Stadium (Foxborough, Mass.)

WATCH

MLS Season Pass on Apple TV

TALENT

Ryan Le

