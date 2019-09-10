Reviving Baseball in Inner Cities Pensacola to Host Coaching Workshops at Blue Wahoos Stadium

PENSACOLA, Fla. - Reviving Baseball In Inner Cities (RBI) Pensacola and the Positive Coaching Alliance will host a pair of free two-hour workshops for local coaches at Blue Wahoos Stadium in September, bringing advice from top athletes and coaches nationwide to help local coaches from all sports develop new skills to lead their athletes.

Coaches and parents of athletes are invited to attend either of the free sessions, one held on Thursday, September 12 from 7:00-9:00 PM at the Better Homes and Gardens Main Street Properties Lounge at Blue Wahoos Stadium with the second held on Saturday, September 14 from 10:00 AM-12:00 PM in the same location.

RBI Pensacola is a local chapter of the nationwide Reviving Baseball In Inner Cities program designed to help provide young people from underserved areas with the opportunity to play baseball and achieve academic success. In Pensacola, they provide both baseball and softball programs, helping increase participation in the sports among under-served youth, encourage academic achievement, promote greater inclusion of minority communities in the games, and teach young athletes the value of teamwork.

The Positive Coaching Alliance has led over 20,000 workshops for leaders, coaches, parents, and athletes nationwide, reaching over 19 million youth since 1998. Using their Double-Goal pedagogy, they focus on using positive reinforcement and the importance of teaching life lessons to produce better athletes and better people.

Registration for both free sessions is available at the following link or at BlueWahoos.com: https://www.eventbrite.com/d/fl--pensacola/rbi/

