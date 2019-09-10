Championship Gameday: September 10 at Biloxi

September 10, 2019 - Southern League (SL) - Jackson Generals News Release





Jackson Generals (78-57, North Division Series Champ)

vs. Biloxi Shuckers (82-57, South Division Series Champ)

Tuesday, September 10 | 6:35 pm CT

League Championship Series, Gm. 1 (Best of 5)

Generals SP: RHP Jeff Bain (0-0, 3.60 ERA)

Opponent SP: RHP Alec Bettinger (5-7, 3.44 ERA)

SERIES PRIMER: For the second year in a row, the Generals and Shuckers will square off with the Southern League title on the line. Jackson won last year's series, 3-1, by winning three straight games after being shut out in the opener. Two of Jackson's wins came on the road in that series (in games 3 and 4). The Generals and Shuckers played ten times in the 2019 regular season, with Jackson winning 7 of 10 meetings, including three on the road in July and four at home in June. Jackson won the North Division Series over Montgomery, three games to one, earning an extra day of rest before the SLCS. Biloxi won the South Division Series over Pensacola, three games to two, with help from a five-run outburst in the eighth inning of a Game 5 win, 8-4.

LAST GAME: Montgomery, Ala. - The Jackson Generals, the Double-A affiliate of Major League Baseball's Arizona Diamondbacks, booked a return trip to the Southern League Championship Series on Saturday night, taking down the Montgomery Biscuits, 6-5, at Riverwalk Stadium. The win gave Jackson (3-1) the North Division Series over Montgomery (1-3) for the second time in as many postseasons, setting up the Generals to host Game 3, Game 4, and Game 5 of the SLCS against Biloxi (3-2) starting Friday, September 13 at The Ballpark at Jackson at 6:05 p.m. CT. Full Recap: JacksonGeneralsBaseball.com

TODAY'S MATCHUP: After not appearing in the North Division Series, Jeff Bain gets the ball to begin the final lap in Jackson's chase toward their second consecutive title. Bain led the California League in strikeouts at the time of his August call-up (152 in 120 2/3 IP), and in his last two outings with Jackson, he's tossed nine innings while allowing two earned runs. He hasn't pitched since August 26 against Pensacola, and he's never faced Biloxi. Alec Bettinger, Biloxi's Game 1 starter, is a former University of Virginia teammate of Pavin Smith. Bettinger posted 157 strikeouts in 146 1/3 innings in the Southern League this year, ranking among the circuit's best arms. He posted a 5.06 ERA in two losses to the Generals in 2019, conceding three homers in 10 2/3 innings.

PLAYOFF PERFORMERS: Third baseman Drew Ellis finished the four-game North Division Series with team-highs in total bases (19), hits (7), and RBI (7), going 2-for-5 in the series-clinching Game 4. Ellis leads the league with a whopping 1.659 OPS over 16 at-bats. On the hill, Jackson's Kevin McCanna appeared twice without allowing a run, a hit, or a walk to any of the eight men he faced. West Tunnell pitched on back-to-back days, closing out Game 3 and Game 4 wins for Jackson on 15 pitches and 26 pitches. Starters Bo Takahashi and Matt Peacock combined to throw 13 innings with just one run allowed and a 1.00 WHIP.

SHUCK IT UP: On Jackson's SLCS roster, seven pitchers have an ERA of 3.00 or below in multiple innings of work against Biloxi, led by the scoreless marks of Matt Brill (3.0 IP), Miguel Aguilar (2.0 IP), and Emilio Vargas (5.0). Matt Peacock (11.0 IP, 0.82 ERA) has been the Generals' best starter against Biloxi; Cole Stapler (7.0 IP, 1.29 ERA), Kevin McCanna (6.0 IP, 1.50 ERA), and Bo Takahashi (6.0 IP, 3.00 ERA) have also stood tall on the rubber against the Shuckers. On offense, the best results when battling Biloxi have come from Pavin Smith (11-32, .344 BA), Drew Ellis (9-35, .257), Ramon Hernandez (6-24, .250) and Ben DeLuzio (4-16, .250). Four of Ellis' 9 hits against Biloxi have left the yard.

