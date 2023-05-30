Return of the Ironmasters

May 30, 2023 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Lancaster Barnstormers News Release







The Lancaster Barnstormers will celebrate their neighbors to the north, by adopting the identity of the Lebanon Ironmasters at the second annual Lebanon County Weekend at Clipper Magazine Stadium, presented by the Lebanon County Chamber of Commerce and JBT.

- Friday June 2nd is Fun Friday, presented by WellSpan Health and Kids Run the Bases after the Game presented by Domino's

- Saturday June 3rd is Northern Lebanon School Spirit Night presented by Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology and a fireworks extravaganza, sponsored by Penn Medicine, Lancaster General Health and the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.

- Sunday June 4th families and friends can play catch on the field prior from noon until 12:30 and it is Annville Cleona School Spirit Day presented by Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology.

Watch Lebanon native first baseman Joe Carpenter play as an Ironmaster against the Long Island Ducks.

Where: Clipper Magazine Stadium in Lancaster

When:

Friday, June 2nd & 3rd gates open at 5:30pm, game starts at 6:30pm.

Sunday June 4th gates open at 12:00pm, game starts at 1:00pm

Who:

All Public Welcome

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from May 30, 2023

Return of the Ironmasters - Lancaster Barnstormers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.