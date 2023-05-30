Atlantic League Bullpen

The Week Ahead: The Atlantic League will begin to enforce all pitch clock violations as of Tuesday, May 30... The top two records in the Atlantic League and South Division rivals will meet in the midweek series as Gastonia (19-8) hosts High Point (21-7)... In the North, third place York trails first place Long Island by just two games in a series slated for Long Island... The Ducks have won eight of their last 11 while the Revolution have taken six of their last eight games... Both Lancaster and So. Maryland will be idle during the midweek series.

The Week That Was: Gastonia won four of six games last week while High Point claimed victory in five of six contests... York won five of its seven games last week... Gastonia's Zach Jarrett hit .440 for the week with four homers and eight RBI... He led the league with 24 total bases and 10 runs scored... Long Island's Scott Travis drove in 11 runs in seven games, accounting for at least one RBI in each contest... Lexington's Jerad Eickhoff went seven innings and did not allow an earned run vs. Staten Island on 5/26 for a 0.00 weekly ERA... York's Blake Rogers garnered four saves, two in each series.

Streaking: Frederick's Leobaldo Cabrera has homered in four straight games and Long Island's Sam Travis has a seven-game RBI streak... Trent Giambrone of York had his 15-game hitting streak come to a close last week though it remains the longest in the league this year... Long Island's Daniel Murphy is working on a 13-game streak... Gastonia's Alex Sanabia has won four straight games while York's Blake Rogers has converted five straight save opportunities... High Point's Ryan Dull and Gastonia's Jaime Schultz are each yet to allow an earned run this season... Dull has allowed just one hit in his 10 innings of work... Gastonia has homered in nine straight games, the longest active streak in the ALPB.

Midweek Marvels: Troy Stokes, Jr. hit .545 (6-for-11) in York's three-game series with So. Maryland... In the same series, the Blue Crabs' Isaias Quiroz belted three homers and drove in seven runs, both league-highs... Gastonia's Carlos Franco slashed .500/1.300/1.800 in three games vs. Frederick and led all players with four XBH.

Team Efforts: York used four pitchers to two-hit Charleston on 5/26... Starter Denson Hull yielded two hits in his five innings of work but the Revolution bullpen didn't allow a hit over the final four frames... So. Maryland's bullpen tossed four hitless innings at Long Island in a 5-4 win on 5/26... York trailed Charleston 5-1 entering the ninth inning and scored six times in the top half for a 7-5 win... York has won three of its last four games and five of its last six.

Weekend Wonders: Gastonia OF Zach Jarrett had three hits, two homers and five RBI in a 9-1 win over Lancaster on 5/29... Lexington's Manuel Geraldo and Long Island's Adeiny Hechavarria each went 6-for-12 over the weekend... Frederick OF Leobaldo Cabrera homered in all three games vs. High Point and has now homered in four straight... Long Island's Sam Travis drove in eight runs in the Ducks' series vs. So. Maryland... Cabrera and So. Maryland's Braxton Lee each had four extra base hits on the weekend while York's Tomo Otosaka stole four bases vs. Charleston... York's Blake Rogers saved two games vs. Charleston... So. Maryland's Jared Burch threw a league season-high 117 pitches at Long Island on 5/26.

Milestones: High Point manager Jamie Keefe won his 1,000th career game with a 6-1 win over Lancaster on 5/24... York manager Rick Forney won his 900th all-time game when the Revolution defeated Charleston 4-2 in the series opener on 5/26.

Welcome Wagon: 13-year MLB veteran Derek Holland debuted with York on 5/24 and struck out the side in his first outing... A pair of former MLB players in Jimmy Paredes and Starlin Castro joined Frederick on 5/24... Paredes has played parts of five years in MLB while Castro has 12 years of MLB service... So. Maryland's Isaias Quiroz has made an impact since joining the Blue Crabs on 5/19, hitting three homers and driving in 10 runs in 10 games

Pitching Matchup We're Waiting to See: York's Nick Raquet vs. Lancaster's Nile Ball.

Long AB of the Week: High Point's Ryan Grotjohn faced 11 pitches from Lancaster's Jacob Lemoine before flying out on 5/24.

Strange Stat of the Week: Lexington's J.C. Encarnacion in 28 games and 112 at-bats, has drawn just one walk this season.

Grand Slam: Lancaster's Chris Proctor at Gastonia on 5/29... Walk-off: Sam Travis' 10th inning sac fly gave Long Island a 5-4 win over So. Maryland on 5/28.

