Replica Jersey Giveaway, Juneteenth, Fireworks, Seagulls and More at Blue Wahoos Stadium

June 17, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Pensacola Blue Wahoos News Release







The Chattanooga Lookouts come to town starting Tuesday for a six-game series.

The Blue Wahoos return to Pensacola on Tuesday as the Chattanooga Lookouts, Double-A affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds, come to town for a six-game series. It's the final series of the first half as the Blue Wahoos look to clinch a playoff spot for the third year in a row!

The fun starts with Doggone Tuesday - dogs are free with a paid human ticket, and there's a "one price" deal presented by Pepsi. Every ticket is the same price, and includes a hot dog, chips and a drink!

On Wednesday, we'll have another summer midweek fireworks show for Fireworks Wednesday - but this time, it'll be even bigger as part of our Juneteenth Celebration presented by Escambia County, Lumon May and Cox. The first 1,000 fans who arrive to the community tent outside the stadium will receive a free game ticket!

The Pensacola Mullets return on Mullet Thursday, as the Blue Wahoos play as their fun-loving alternate identity and offer different drink specials every week. Enjoy $2 drafts and BOGO domestic cans!

Arrive early to our Friday, June 21 game for a Blue Wahoos Replica Jersey presented by Pepsi. Gates open at 5:00 for a 6:05 first pitch, but the jerseys will go quickly!

On Saturday, stick around for a postgame show above Pensacola Bay as part of Fireworks Saturday presented by PenAir Credit Union!

Join us on Sunday for "The Nine" Night presented by Cox! The Blue Wahoos will pay tribute to the 1949 Pensacola Seagulls as we celebrate the history and legacy of the Negro Leagues.

Sunday afternoon is also another Family Sunday presented by WKRG News5 and Military Sunday presented by Great Clips. The first 100 active duty or retired service members to stop by the ticket office receive a free ticket presented by Great Clips. Stick around after the game as kids run the bases and play catch on the field!

