Geraldo Quintero, Luis De Avila/Drew Parrish Named Farm Bureau Player & Pitcher(s) of the Week

June 17, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Mississippi Braves News Release







PEARL, MS - The Mississippi Braves and Farm Bureau proudly announce that OF Geraldo Quintero has been named Farm Bureau Player of the Week, and LHP Luis De Avila and LHP Drew Parrish split the Pitcher of the Week award. for June 11-16.

Quintero, 23, went 4-for-12 last week during the series against Rocket City, leading the club with nine total bases and four RBI, blasting one home run, scoring three runs, and stealing two bases over five games. Quintero got the week started with a 2-for-3 night in the series opener on June 13 at Toyota Field, adding a homer and both steals. This season, Quintero is batting .215 with nine extra-base hits, 18 RBI, 19 walks, 19 stolen bases, and 24 runs scored.

The Atlanta Braves signed Quintero as a non-drafted free agent in 2019.

De Avila, 23, dealt a seven-inning complete game shutout for the M-Braves in a 9-0 game two win over Rocket City in last Friday's doubleheader. The 23-year-old left-hander struck out six and walked one, scattering six hits in his 12th start of the season. De Avila had been snakebit with the worst run support among starters, but that changed in game two on Saturday. Mississippi jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the first inning and went on to win 9-0. The M-Braves' pitching staff has had two shutouts in their last four games, and De Avila joined Ian Mejia, Hurston Waldrep, and Spencer Shwellenbach as starters who have gone the distance this season.

The Atlanta Braves selected De Avila in the Triple-A phase of the 2021 Rule 5 draft from Kansas City.

Parrish, 26, matched a career-high with 7.0 shutout innings on Friday night, and the Mississippi Braves shut out the Rocket City Trash Pandas 1-0 at Toyota Field. Parrish, Landon Harper, and Patrick Halligan combined for the two-hit shutout in which no Rocket City batter reached second base. The shutout was the seventh pitched by Mississippi this season. Parrish turned in his third quality start of the season and one-upped Anglels' top prospect, Caden Dana, in the victory over the Trash Pandas. Parrish didn't give up a hit until a two-out single in the fourth inning from Orlando Martinez. The left-hander out of Florida State only surrendered one more hit through the 7.0 scoreless frames, walking one and striking out six. Dana dealt 7.0 innings of one-run baseball. Parrish ranks eighth in the Southern League with 67 strikeouts and is tied for seventh with 64.0 innings pitched over 13 games and 12 starts.

Parrish was signed as a minor league free agent by Atlanta on November 2, 2023.

The M-Braves have a travel day to East Tennessee on Monday and begin a six-game road series on Tuesday night against the Tennessee Smokies at Smokies Stadium. The first pitch is at 6:05 pm CT, with coverage starting at 5:45 pm on 102.1 The Box, Bally Live, and MiLB.tv.

For tickets and more information on promotions, visit mississippibraves.com.

