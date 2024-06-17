Homestand Highlights: June 18-23

June 17, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

MADISON, Alabama - The Rocket City Trash Pandas close out the first half of the season with a six-game series against the Biloxi Shuckers (Double-A, Milwaukee Brewers) this week!

Here's what you can expect for the Shuckers first visit to Toyota Field this season. Specialty Food Items are listed below each game's details.

Tuesday, June 18

- Gates Open: All gates will open at 5:30 p.m. Trustmark VIP Gates open at 5:00 p.m. First pitch is at 6:35 p.m.

- Faith Night: Celebrate before first pitch with a performance by Undivided Worship from 5:15-6:00 p.m. presented by CrossPointe Church.

- Reeds Jewelers Ladies Night: Ladies have the chance to win great prizes throughout the game and all fans 21 & older can enjoy $5 wine specials. Fans can purchase five (2 oz.) samples with a sampling glass for $25.

Wednesday, June 19

- Gates Open: All gates will open at 5:30 p.m. Trustmark VIP Gates open at 5:00 p.m. First pitch is at 6:35 p.m.

- 3x5 Flag Giveaway: The first 1,500 adults (18+) will receive a Trash Pandas flag sponsored by Alabama Executive MBA.

- Local High School State Championship Recognition : Bob Jones Baseball and Athens Softball will be recognized during the game for their respective State Championships.

- Coaches Appreciation Night & Little Debbie Oatmeal Cream Pie Package: Coaches will receive a 10 percent discount at the Junkyard Team Store. The Little Debbie Mascot will be at Toyota Field!

o Fans can purchase an Oatmeal Creme Pie Pack online: Oatmeal Creme Pie Pack-THANKS COACH Rocket City Trash Pandas VS Biloxi Shuckers (fevo.com)

- Dog Day: This is the third Dog Day of the season sponsored by Tito's! Fans can bring their four-legged friends to the ballpark which will benefit Friends of Rescue.

o For more information on Dog Days in 2024: Dog Days 2024

Thursday, June 20

- Gates Open: All gates will open at 5:00 p.m. Trustmark VIP Gates open at 4:30 p.m. First pitch is at 6:35 p.m.

- Adult Cap Giveaway: The first 1,500 adults (18+) will receive a Trash Pandas baseball cap sponsored by SportsMED.

- USSSA Night: A pre-game parade will take place honoring the teams who competed in the Arrowhead AA World Series Tournament.

- Extended Happy Hour: Fans 21 and older can get $3 domestic drafts from 5-7 p.m., available at the Inline Electric Rock Porch and Bandito's in the Bill Penney Plaza.

Friday, June 21

- Gates Open: All gates will open at 5:30 p.m. Trustmark VIP Gates open at 5 p.m. First pitch is at 6:35 p.m.

- Defenders of the Diamond Superhero Night: Get ready for a "super" night at the ballpark. The Trash Pandas will wear special Marvel superhero themed jerseys during the game. Plus Superheroes will prowl the concourse

- Marvel Superhero Jersey Auction: All game-worn jerseys will be auctioned off following the contest to benefit the Alzheimer's Association and the Trash Pandas Foundation.

- Superhero Theme Tickets are on sale is //TrashPandasBaseball.com/ThemeNights and include a Superhero Cap, a Reserved Box Seat Ticket, and access to the On-Field Superhero Training before the game!

- Friday Night Fireworks: Stick around after the game for a fireworks show that will light up the night, sponsored by Blue Orbit Sign Studio.

Saturday, June 22

- Gates Open: All gates will open at 5:30 p.m. Trustmark VIP Gates open at 4:30 p.m. First pitch is at 6:35 p.m.

- Strike Out Cancer Night: Toyota Field will be standing up for cancer during the fourth inning of the game, sponsored by Clearview Cancer Institute. Wear colors to support the fight against cancer!

- Beanies and Blanket Drive: This is one of four collection drives the Trash Pandas will host this season as fans are invited to donate beanies and blankets. For each item donated, fans will receive a raffle ticket for the chance to win a Trash Pandas autographed baseball.

- Saturday Night Fireworks: Fans of all ages can enjoy a post-game firework show, presented by CCI.

Sunday, June 23

- Gates Open: All gates will open at 3:00 p.m. Trustmark VIP Gates open at 2:30 p.m. First pitch is at 4:05 p.m.

- Mae Astronaut Bobblehead Giveaway: The first 1,000 kids aged 17 and under will receive a bobblehead of the Trash Pandas newest astronaut racer, presented by Huntsville Compounding Pharmacy.

- Kids Run the Bases: All kids are invited to run the bases after the game, presented by Listerhill Credit Union!

Follow this link to purchase any of our theme ticket packages throughout the season: THEME TICKET PACKAGES

While you're at the ballpark during the week, be sure to check out this homestand's concessions specials and visit TrashPandasFood.com for more details:

Pork Loaded Corkscrews (at Dumpster Dive)

Corkscrew Curly Fries topped with House Smoked Pulled Pork, Shredded Cheddar Cheese, Diced Red Onions, Drizzled with Traditional BBQ Sauce and House Made Buttermilk Ranch Dressing and Finished with Green Onions and Side of Coleslaw

Seventh inning stretch Smores Fries (at Gravity Grille)

Sweet Potato Fries topped with Toasted Marshmallows, Creamy Fudge Sauce and finished with Maple Graham Cracker Crumble

The Shazam Pie (at All Stars)

Philly Cheese Steak Pizza with Roasted White Garlic Sauce, Pepper/Onion Blend, Shredded Mozzarella Cheese, House Made White Queso and Golden Fried Onion Rings

The Unkle Rueben (at Sprocket's Grill)

Grilled Polish Sausage on a Lightly Toasted Honey Wheat Roll, topped with House Made Smoky Thousand Island, Caramelized Onion Kraut Melody, Swiss Cheese and Crispy Pickles

Tickets for all Trash Pandas home games are on sale now starting at just $8 on tptix.com Additionally, fans can stay up to date with all Trash Pandas games on our new radio station, WZZN 97.7-HD2, and download the WZZN app to take us anywhere.

*All promotions are subject to change at any time, and certain promotions are weather permitting.

