Reno Aces Rally to Win Series against Salt Lake

April 25, 2022 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Salt Lake Bees News Release







Salt Lake Bees starter Kenny Rosenberg held Reno to just one run in five and one-third innings, but the bullpen surrendered five runs over the last three innings, as the Aces rallied for a 6-3 win on Sunday afternoon. The Bees were down 1-0 when they took the lead with three runs in the fifth on a two run homer by Magneuris Sierra and an RBI single by Chad Wallach, but Reno scored three in the sixth, one in the seventh and one in the eighth for the series win, as they take four out of six.

Rosenberg allowed just four hits with five strikeouts and one walk. Jonathan Aro (0-2) allowed the three runs in the sixth and was charged with the loss. Luis Rengifo led the Bees with three hits, as he extended his hitting streak to ten games. Wallach's RBI single extended his hitting to ten games, as well. For Sierra, his two runs batted in gives him a team leading sixteen RBI for the season. In his third ML rehab game, Angels infielder David Fletcher went 2 for 5 with a pair of singles and scored one run.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from April 25, 2022

Reno Aces Rally to Win Series against Salt Lake - Salt Lake Bees

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.