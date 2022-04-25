Bees Pitcher César Valdez Named PCL Pitcher of the Week

SALT LAKE CITY - Salt Lake Bees pitcher César Valdez was named Pacific Coast League Pitcher of the Week. Valdez is the first award winner of the season for Salt Lake.

Valdez threw a complete game at Reno on April 22nd, allowing five hits and two runs while striking out eight. The nine-inning complete game was the first by a Bees pitcher since July 30, 2016, when Troy Scribner threw a two-hit shutout against the Sacramento River Cats. Valdez was also the first pitcher of the 2022 season in Major or Minor League Baseball to throw a nine-inning complete game. Valdez completed his outing on just 93 pitches and recorded all 27 outs by strikeout or ground ball.

On the season Valdez holds a 2-1 record with a 3.60 ERA. The Bees pitching staff holds a 3.44 ERA over the first 18 games of the season, leading the Pacific Coast League and ranking third in all of Triple-A.

The Bees start a three-game series at Round Rock on Tuesday before returning home on Friday night to face Round Rock in a three-game weekend series at Smith's Ballpark with Valdez scheduled to start on Friday night. Tickets for all Bees games are available at www.slbees.com.

