Reno Aces Open Two-Week Long Homestand Starting Tomorrow at Greater Nevada Field

RENO, Nev. - The Reno Aces will host the Salt Lake Bees, Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim, for a 6-game series to start the homestand this week. Full details:

Special Events

Dog Day at Greater Nevada Field - Thursday, August 10th.

Fans are invited to bring their furry friends to the game!

For more information or paperwork requirements: https://www.milb.com/reno/tickets/dogdays

Super Saturday, presented by KOLO 8 News Now and The River 103.7

Marvel Super Hero Night presented by Reno Harley-Davidson - Saturday, August 12th.

Featuring a Mr. Baseball Jack-In-The-Box giveaway while supplies last. Fans are encouraged to arrive early; gates open at 5:00 p.m.

The Aces have teamed up with Marvel as part of MiLB's official collaboration, featuring a new Marvel-inspired Mr. Baseball logo that will be worn on-field via hats and special jerseys. Game-worn jerseys will be auctioned to benefit local charities; fans can obtain a link to the auction by texting "AUCTION" to 21003.

Super Hero inspired food & beverage specials will be offered in the stadium:

Iron Man Burger: A single patty with American cheese, nacho cheese, and hot Cheetos dust.

Hulk Chile Verde Chicken Nachos: tortilla chips topped with chile verde chicken, lettuce, black bean corn salsa, sour cream, and jalapenos served in a souvenir helmet.

Marvel-inspired video board graphics, videos, and sounds will also be featured.

August's Daily Deals will offer fans special experiences or pricing for every Aces' home game throughout the week:

August Daily Deals

Taco Tuesdays presented by JOIN, Inc. and Alice 96.5 - Fans can enjoy 2 street tacos for $6.00 and/or add a Tecate canned beer for an additional $4.00.

Wild Wednesdays presented by Wild 102.9 FM - $10.29 infield reserve tickets every Wednesday using code "WILD" at RenoAces.com.

Coors Light Thursday Thursdays presented by KBUL 98.1 FM - Located in the Coors Light Party Zone, fans can grab $2.00 Coors Light drafts.

Fireworks Fridays presented by ITS Logistics and Ten Country 93.7, in partnership with Pyro Guys, Inc.

Super Saturdays presented by KOLO 8 News Now and The River 103.7- Special Event Night and/or gate giveaway

Postgame DJ Upstairs at Greater Nevada Field - The party doesn't stop even if the game ends! Stay after the game to enjoy live music provided by Amplified Entertainment.

Friday, August 11th

Saturday, August 12th

Family Sundays presented by SUNNY 106.9 FM - $1 Hot Dogs

Military Discount - $3 OFF per ticket purchase, up to six (6) tickets, for active or retired military members with valid ID at Greater Nevada Field Ticket Office or by purchasing online.

Tickets for all games are on sale now via RenoAces.com, the Greater Nevada Field Ticket Office, or by texting "TIXX" to 21003.

