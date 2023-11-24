NFL, MLB, NHL, NBA, CFL stats



Reno Aces Offering 8 Games for Just $100 this Holiday Season

November 24, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Reno Aces News Release


WHAT: 8 Game mini plans available for the 2024 season starting at just $100, with three unique plan options:

Blue Plan featuring Opening Day

Red Plan featuring Star Wars Night

Silver Plan featuring 2024 Independence Day Celebration

WHEN: Friday, November 24th, 2023 through Sunday, December 24th, 2023.

WHERE: RenoAces.com, calling the Reno Aces Ticket Office at 775-334-7000, or texting "MEMBER" to 21003.

The Reno Aces, Triple-A affiliate of the National League Champion Arizona Diamondbacks, will open the 2024 home campaign at Greater Nevada Field on Tuesday, April 2nd versus the Sacramento River Cats at 2:00 p.m.

