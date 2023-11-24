Reno Aces Offering 8 Games for Just $100 this Holiday Season
November 24, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Reno Aces News Release
WHAT: 8 Game mini plans available for the 2024 season starting at just $100, with three unique plan options:
Blue Plan featuring Opening Day
Red Plan featuring Star Wars Night
Silver Plan featuring 2024 Independence Day Celebration
WHEN: Friday, November 24th, 2023 through Sunday, December 24th, 2023.
WHERE: RenoAces.com, calling the Reno Aces Ticket Office at 775-334-7000, or texting "MEMBER" to 21003.
The Reno Aces, Triple-A affiliate of the National League Champion Arizona Diamondbacks, will open the 2024 home campaign at Greater Nevada Field on Tuesday, April 2nd versus the Sacramento River Cats at 2:00 p.m.
• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...
Pacific Coast League Stories from November 24, 2023
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Reno Aces Stories
- Reno Aces Offering 8 Games for Just $100 this Holiday Season
- Aces to Host World Series Game Three Watch Party on Monday
- Aces Fans Can Enter for a 2024 Spring Training Trip to See National League Champion Arizona Diamondbacks
- Rocky Horror Picture Show Returns to Greater Nevada Field this Weekend with Two Shows
- Reno Aces Announce Attendance Figures from the 2023 Season