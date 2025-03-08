Reno Aces' Fan Fest at Greater Nevada Field Draws Over 1,100 Enthusiastic Supporters

March 8, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

RENO, Nev. - The Reno Aces proudly welcomed over 1,100 passionate fans to Greater Nevada Field Saturday for a tremendous 4th Annual Fan Fest event. Attendees were treated to an array of exciting activities, including VIP ballpark tours, a tasting of the new Aceball Ale, catch on the field, meetings with Lambo the Bat Dog and an extensive selection of merchandise in the Team Store. The event was not only a celebration of baseball but also a testament to the enduring spirit of community and camaraderie in Downtown Reno.

Families and friends enjoyed a perfect, sunny day at the ballpark and reveled in the festive atmosphere, delighting in face painting and the whimsical creations of balloon animals. The overwhelming turnout and infectious energy showcased the unwavering support for the Reno Aces and their commitment to providing memorable experiences for fans of all ages. As the new season approaches, anticipation and excitement are palpable, promising another thrilling year of Aceball at Greater Nevada Field.

The Reno Aces are slated to open the 2025 season on the road in Las Vegas on Friday, March 28th. They will make their home debut at Greater Nevada Field on Tuesday, April 1st, hosting the Tacoma Rainiers, Triple-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners, at 2:05 p.m. PDT.

Single game tickets for the 2025 season are on-sale now on RenoAces.com, texting "TIXX" to 21003, or calling (775) 334-7000.

