Reno Aces Announce Partnerships for Throwback Thursdays, Featuring the Reno Silver Sox and $2 Beers, at Greater Nevada Field this Season

RENO, Nev. - Following a 32-year hiatus, a fabric woven within the Northern Nevada community returns to life as the Reno Silver Sox are set to make their triumphant homecoming every Thursday (excluding July 4th) at Greater Nevada Field throughout the 2024 season.

During these select home games, the Aces will don the Silver Sox's signature silver and blue V-neck jerseys, custom hats, and $2 beers ("throwback" pricing) will round out the experience. Select Reno Silver Sox merchandise is available at the Reno Aces Team Store and can be found at the club's online store at www.RenoAces.com. More information regarding the Silver Sox and Throwback Thursdays can be viewed here.

In addition to in-stadium activations, the club has been working closely with community leaders and local businesses to expand the footprint and reach of Throwback Thursdays in downtown Reno:

2 News Nevada is a proud presenting partner for the Reno Silver Sox. On each date, sports director Andrew Nepsund will share special stories about the Silver Sox and Throwback Thursdays, including live coverage from Greater Nevada Field.

K-BULL 98.1 FM, another presenting partner, will be at the stadium every Throwback Thursday with the KBULL Tacoma Truck, a tent set-up featuring games and prizes for fans to enjoy. Tickets for Throwback Thursday games will also be given away on-air.

Participating local businesses in Downtown Reno, the Riverwalk District, and Brewery District will offer special "Throwback" inspired offers for fans:

The Refuge Spa - $20 OFF (Monday-Thursday) any full-service treatment if they mention "Throwback Thursday" or "Aces" when booking. Guests will also get a complimentary beverage at their Rise Bar.

Outsiders Hair Studio - $10 OFF services.

Ole Bridge Pub - Free Bag of Peanuts with the purchase of a PBR Tall boy.

Home Means Nevada - Buy two (2) apparel items, get one free.

Black Rabbit Mead Co. - Buy one, get one free on cider-style meads.

Sierra Tap House - Purchase a Hamms tall boy and get a free box of cracker jacks.

Shims Tavern - Enjoy a special Golden Glove cocktail for $8.00.

Bundox Bocce - Buy one draft beer, get one free.

"Professional baseball has been a part of Reno's history for over half a century, and the Silver Sox played an integral role which brought countless experiences to all that saw them play," said Reno Aces General Manager & COO Chris Phillips. "We are excited to see this project come to fruition, reignite those memories, and allow the community to share their Silver Sox stories while providing an opportunity for the next generation of Reno baseball fans to create their own."

The Reno Aces are slated to open the 2024 season on the road in Las Vegas on Friday, March 29th. They will make their home debut at Greater Nevada Field on Tuesday, April 2nd, hosting the Sacramento River Cats, Triple-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, at 2:05 p.m. PDT.

Single game tickets for the 2024 season are on-sale now on RenoAces.com, texting "TIXX" to 21003, or calling (775) 334-7000.

