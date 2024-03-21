Space Cowboys Launch 'Wall of Honor'

SUGAR LAND, TX - The Sugar Land Space Cowboys have launched a 'Wall of Honor' presented by Hunton Group for 2024, the team announced today. The project will have its initial run in 2024 and 2025.

The Wall of Honor will be displayed on the concourse at Constellation Field and will be comprised of over 880 baseballs arranged in a state of Texas flag with the script 'Sugar Land Together' across the field of the flag. Fans will be able to purchase a personalized engraved baseball to be incorporated into the display, with proceeds benefitting the Astros Foundation along with local charities that help First Responders and the Armed Forces.

"Founded by a Navy veteran, the Hunton Group is proud to be the exclusive sponsor of the Space Cowboys' Wall of Honor, recognizing all active military, veterans and first responders," said Hunton Group President and CEO Richard Hunton Jr. "Their valor, commitment, and sacrifice allow us to be sitting here watching America's Greatest Pastime and it is with great pride that we join the Space Cowboys in recognizing all of their contributions each game."

Fans will have the opportunity to purchase a baseball in either the general design for $100 each or purchase one of the 183 baseballs in the script lettering for $200 each. Fans will have their baseball displayed throughout the 2024 and 2025 seasons, with the option to take their ball at the end of the 2025 season or renew for following seasons.Baseballs on the Wall of Honor can be purchased here. The Wall of Honor is scheduled to be installed at Constellation Field on March 29 to be ready for Opening Day at Constellation Field on April 2.

The Sugar Land Space Cowboys open the 2024 season on the road on March 29 against the Round Rock Express. Opening Day at Constellation Field is on Tuesday, April 2 when the Space Cowboys take on the Las Vegas Aviators at 6:05 pm. Full season memberships, partial season memberships, single-game tickets, ticket plans and group outings are available for the 2024 season at SLSpaceCowboys.com/tickets.

