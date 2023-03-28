Renegades to Honor Rachel Leahy with First Community Star Award on Friday, April 7

Wappingers Falls, N.Y. - The Hudson Valley Renegades, the High-A affiliate of the New York Yankees, are pleased to announce today the first honoree in the new Community Star Award presented by Heritage Financial Credit Union. Rachel Leahy the Director, Sports Medicine for Army West Point Athletics will be honored on the field in a pregame ceremony before the Renegades' Opening Night game at Heritage Financial Park on Friday, April 7.

On Jan. 5, Leahy, the athletic trainer for the Army Black Knights men's hockey team sprung into action after junior forward Eric Huss was injured by a skate to the neck in a game against Sacred Heart University. She applied immediate pressure to the wound while on the ice to control the bleeding, and continued to apply pressure through the ambulance ride in a life-saving effort as Huss was transported to a local trauma center for emergency surgery.

Leahy, a Hudson Valley native who lives in Newburgh, was named the Atlantic Hockey Player of the Week for her heroic, life-saving actions. Amazingly, Huss was able to return to the ice just over three weeks later on Jan. 27.

"I am so grateful to have been chosen to throw out the first pitch at opening night for the Hudson Valley Renegades. I grew up going to Renegades' games and watching my older brother play baseball at Heritage Financial Park," Leahy said. "Those experiences were part of my decision to enter the field of athletic training and continue a career in athletics. It's an honor to come full circle and be recognized in my hometown surrounded by my family and friends. I'm thankful for the entire Renegades organization for choosing to recognize athletic trainers and bringing positive light to our amazing profession."

"Rachel, like all of our medical staff, is a competent and selfless teammate," said Army West Point Athletic Director Mike Buddie. "Her training, instinct and passion for her cadet-athletes were on full display as she sprung into action to aid Eric Huss on Jan. 5. Her immediate care prevented what could have been a tragic outcome - and we are so fortunate to have Rachel at West Point."

Prior to the team's game on April 7, Leahy will be honored in a special ceremony on the field. Following the ceremony and presentation of the Renegades first Community Star Award, she will throw out a ceremonial first pitch to kick off the 2023 season.

The Renegades and Heritage Financial Credit Union have partnered on the Community Star Award program to recognize individuals who are making a difference in the community and are committed to making the Hudson Valley a better place for all. Each month throughout the 2023 season, the team will recognize a Hudson Valley Community Star prior to the start of a home game.

"Rachel is an incredibly deserving person to receive our first Community Star Award of the 2023 season," said Tyson Jeffers, General Manager of the Renegades. "We are so happy to be able to highlight her life-saving actions on Opening Night alongside our partners at Heritage Financial Credit Union to begin our community-focused partnership by paying tribute to an incredible member of our community."

