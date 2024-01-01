Renegades Set to Celebrate Landmark 30th Anniversary Season in 2024

Wappingers Falls, N.Y. - The Hudson Valley Renegades, the High-A affiliate of the New York Yankees, have announced today several new initiatives to celebrate their landmark 30th anniversary season in 2024.

"We are thrilled to be celebrating our rich, 30-year history of providing affordable family fun and entertainment to the Hudson Valley in 2024," said Zach Betkowski, General Manager of the Renegades. "We have so many exciting new initiatives and special events in the works to pay tribute to the great players, teams, and memories of Renegades baseball."

Saturday nights throughout the year at Heritage Financial Park will be full of nostalgia as the Renegades take the field in 1994 throwback jerseys in the original maroon-and-green color scheme. It will be the first time that the Renegades have worn that jersey set since they were retired as the primary kit following the 2003 season.

Additionally, every Saturday night will feature a 30th anniversary-themed giveaway. The giveaways, which will be announced at a later date, will pay tribute to all eras of Renegades baseball from the inaugural 1994 team, to the New York-Penn League Championship clubs of 1999, 2012 and 2017, to the modern Yankees era.

The Renegades have planned several alumni appearances throughout the season, including on July 6 where the team will retire Wade Davis' jersey number. Davis pitched for the Renegades in 2005 and had a 13-year career in MLB with Tampa Bay, Kansas City, Chicago Cubs and Colorado, during which he was a three-time American League All-Star and twice finished in the top 10 in Cy Young Award voting. It will be the first player jersey retired by the Renegades since the team retired Kevin Brown's #45.

Sure to thrill Renegades fans of all ages, original mascots Rookie and Rene will make several appearances at Heritage Financial Park in 2024. After several brief appearances at the ballpark in recent years, Rookie and Rene have moved back to the Hudson Valley from their retirement community in Boca Raton to join their son Rookie and his fiancée Rosie as they prepare for their nuptials in 2024.

