Renegades Release Marvel-Inspired Logo

Wappingers Falls, N.Y. - The Hudson Valley Renegades, the High-A affiliate of the New York Yankees, are pleased to reveal their exclusive, Marvel-inspired logo for the 2023 season. The logo will adorn the Renegades' caps that accompany a specialty jersey that will be worn two times during the year, and be incorporated into a full line of merchandise.

The Renegades will host Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond Night at Dutchess Stadium on July 14, and Marvel Super HeroTM Night on August 12. Fans should come dressed on both nights as their favorite Marvel Super Hero.

"Our Marvel-inspired brand gives us yet another opportunity to execute the foundation of our mission - creating magical experiences and lifelong memories," said Tyson Jeffers, General Manager of the Renegades. "We are excited to share the story of Rascal becoming a superhero, and the opportunity to play other teams that are part of Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond program throughout the season."

The logo features the Renegades' lovable raccoon mascot, Rascal, transformed into a ferocious, crime-fighting beast. Adorned in his iconic Renegades pinstripes, Rascal holds a baseball in his left hand as he flies toward his opponent, focused and poised to strike.

Merchandise adorned with the Marvel-inspired logo will be available for purchase in the Renegades Team Store on Friday, November 18. Officially licensed Renegades and Marvel merchandise can be purchased online.

