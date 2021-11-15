Renegades Release 2022 Home Game Times & Firework Shows

Four months ahead of last year, the Renegades are excited to share home game times & fireworks shows with the fans! On top of that, group tickets, specialty picnic areas & premium group spaces are now available for everyone to start planning their 2022 summer FUN!!

Wappingers Falls, NY (November 15, 2022) - The Hudson Valley Renegades, Class High-A Affiliate of the New York Yankees, in conjunction with Major League Baseball, have officially released their schedule for the 2022 season. The Renegades will kick off the 2022 season Tuesday, April 8th on the road for a 9-game trip taking on the Greenville Drive (Boston Red Sox) for 3 games and the Rome Braves (Atlanta Braves) for 6 games before heading back home to open at The Dutch on Tuesday, April 19th against their in-state rivals, the Brooklyn Cyclones (New York Mets).

Similar to 2021, the schedule continues to follow a 6-game pattern with games being played Tuesday through Sunday, with Monday being an off/travel day for all teams. Teams will play the same opponent for 6 straight games before moving on to the next. The Renegades will host all North Division opponents at The Dutch, some multiple times, and three opponents from the South Division including the Rome Braves (Atlanta Braves), Greenville Drive (Boston Red Sox) and Hickory Crawdads (Texas Rangers).

Renegades home game times will follow a consistent pattern with a few variations to accommodate special game dates. Game times are as follows: Tuesday-Friday at 7:05pm, Saturday at 6:05pm and Sunday at 2:05pm. Variations in the schedule include: Wednesday, May 25th Day Game at 11:05am, Sunday, July 3rd Independence Day Celebration at 6:05pm and Wednesday, July 13th Day Game at 11:05am. Additionally, per Major League Baseball scheduling rules, a game the night before a Day Game (11:05am) cannot start after 6:05pm, requiring Tuesday, May 24th and Tuesday, July 12th games to start at 6:05pm instead of the standard 7:05pm start time.

Fireworks Shows will be hosted after every Friday & Saturday home game and a special Super Fireworks Show will occur after the July 3rd home game to celebrate Independence Day. Fireworks Show dates include: April 22-23, 29-30, May 13-14, 27-28, June 10-11, July 1-3, 15-16, 29-30, August 12-13, 26-27 and September 2-3.

"We are excited to be able to have our 2022 season schedule and game times ready to share at this early date" said Renegades President / GM Steve Gliner. "Our staff is already hard at work creating our promotional schedule for the upcoming season. Along with many postgame fireworks dates for fans to choose from, the 2022 season will be loaded with many fun nights for all Renegades fans to enjoy. We are looking forward to our second season as a New York Yankees affiliate and can hardly wait for our home opener on April 19th". View the Renegades 2022 Schedule here: Schedule!

With the release of game times & fireworks shows, the Renegades are also opening up group tickets, specialty picnic areas and premium group spaces for businesses and organizations, families and other groups to start booking their summer FUN! The Renegades offer an array of opportunities for smaller groups looking for a one-of-a-kind baseball experience to larger groups looking for an exclusive party space to host employees, clients, friends and family. Groups can see all of the amazing options HERE! Group spaces are extremely limited for the 2022 season.

The Renegades continue to offer new season ticket member packages for the 2022 season. These packages include the opportunity to choose from the best seats at The Dutch and an extensive list of benefits only available to season ticket members.

The Hudson Valley Renegades are the High-A East affiliate of the New York Yankees and play their games at Dutchess Stadium in Wappingers Falls, NY. For more information about the 2022 Renegades season, please follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. You can also visit us online at hvrenegades.com or call the Renegades office at 845-838-0094.

