Renegades Mourn the Passing of Tim Parenton

Wappingers Falls, N.Y. - The Hudson Valley Renegades mourn the passing of manager Tim Parenton, who passed away at his home in Jacksonville Beach, Florida on Monday, Oct. 30 at the age of 61 after an over four-year battle with cancer.

Parenton managed the Renegades from 2014-2016, winning 132 games and guiding the Renegades to McNamara Division titles in 2014 and 2016, and to an appearance in the 2016 New York-Penn League Championship Series. His 132 managerial wins are second-most in franchise history, and his .584 winning percentage is fourth-best. A total of 14 players who played under Parenton with the Renegades went on to play in MLB, including Nathaniel Lowe who is currently playing in the World Series for the Texas Rangers.

"Tim Parenton was a baseball lifer and the Renegades were lucky that he was part of our family for three seasons," said Renegades VP Rick Zolzer. "He was calm, strong with a bright, infectious smile. He was liked and respected by his players, the fans, and all of us in the front office. The thoughts and prayers of Renegades Nation are with his family, friends, and especially his wife Sheila in this time."

Both before and after his time with the Renegades, Parenton was a decorated college baseball coach, winning nearly 300 games as the head coach at Samford (1998-2004) and the University of North Florida (2018-23). He resigned from UNF in June for health reasons.

Parenton played both baseball and football collegiately at Mississippi State University, helping the Bulldogs to multiple NCAA Baseball Regional appearances, and the 1980 Sun Bowl and 1981 Hall of Fame Bowl as a quarterback. Mississippi State is also where he began his coaching career in 1985, which also saw stints as an assistant at Old Dominion University and the University of Florida, and three years as the head coach of Jesuit High School in New Orleans, his alma mater where he was the school's Athlete of the Decade in the 70s.

The Renegades will honor Parenton during the upcoming 30th anniversary season.

