Renegades Homestand Preview: July 8-13, 2025

July 7, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Wappingers Falls, N.Y. - The Hudson Valley Renegades, the High-A affiliate of the New York Yankees, return home on Tuesday, June 8 to begin a six-game series with the Asheville Tourists, the High-A affiliate of the Houston Astros. It is just the second-ever trip to the Hudson Valley for Asheville, and the final series before the 2025 All-Star Break.

Gates open to all guests 60 minutes prior to the game's scheduled first pitch, and 90 minutes prior to the game for Renegades Season Ticket Members. Single-game tickets for this week's homestand begin at just $6 plus taxes and fees for select games.

Tuesday, July 8 - Cider Donuts presented by Taste NY: Dusty's Revenge - 6:35 p.m. first pitch

Day of the Week Promotion: Baseball Bingo presented by People USA

Special Deal: Free parking for all service industry workers

The homestand begins with the second time that the Renegades will transform into the Cider Donuts alternate identity, presented by Taste NY. In addition to Baseball Bingo presented by People USA, with a chance to win Renegades prizes.

Wednesday, July 9 - Jewish Heritage Night - 6:35 p.m. first pitch

Day of the Week Promotion: We Care Wednesday presented by Westchester Medical Center Health Network & Wine Wednesday presented by Benmarl Winery

Special Deal: Free parking for all active-duty military, veterans and first responders

We Care Wednesday Organization: American Cancer Society, the leading cancer-fighting organization with a vision of ending cancer as we know it, for everyone.

Wine Wednesday Specials: $5 Benmarl Wine drafts at the Benmarl Wine Bar (located adjacent to third base breezeway)

A night of celebrating Jewish culture and heritage at the ballpark.

Thursday, July 10 - Union Night - 6:35 p.m. first pitch

Day of the Week Promotion: Jersey Thursday presented by Heritage Financial Credit Union & Happy Hour Thursday

Giveaway: Blue Renegades Replica jersey presented by Heritage Financial Credit Union for first 1,000 fans

Happy Hour Thursday Specials: $2 12 oz. Busch Light cans until last call, 50% off 12 oz. Bud Light cans and 16 oz. Michelob Ultra drafts (at Michelob Ultra Party Patio Container Bar) from gates open through 7 p.m., and 50% off Sloop Juice Bomb and Sloop Renegades Lager 16 oz. drafts (at Sloop Brewing Co. Beer Balcony) from gates open through 7:30 p.m.

The homestand continues as we celebrate the trade unions that have built our communities and keep them running strong. The first 1,000 guests receive a Blue Renegades Replica jersey as part of the seventh Jersey Thursday of the season presented by Heritage Financial Credit Union.

Friday, July 11 - Italian Heritage Night - 7:05 p.m. first pitch

Day of the Week Promotion: Fireworks Friday

The Renegades kick off the weekend with the seventh Fireworks Friday of the season at Heritage Financial Park. We will be celebrating the Hudson Valley's rich Italian heritage and culture all night long.

Saturday, July 12 - Beach Night - 5:05 p.m. first pitch

Day of the Week Promotion: Giveaway Saturday

Giveaway: Renegades Hawaiian Shirt giveaway presented by Hannaford Supermarkets

Michelob Ultra Concert Series: Midnight Image

The fun continues on Beach Night on Saturday night at Heritage Financial Park. The first 1,000 fans through the gates at Heritage Financial Park will receive a Renegades Hawaiian Shirt presented by Hannaford Supermarkets. The ninth installment of the 2025 Michelob Ultra Concert Series sees Midnight Image performing in The Valley adjacent to the Michelob Ultra Party Patio beginning at 3:30 p.m.

Sunday, July 13 - Star Wars Day/Renegades 5K - 2:05 p.m. first pitch

Day of the Week Promotion: Sunday Family Funday, Bark in the Park, and Kids (and Dogs) Run the Bases presented by CDPHP

The Renegades kick off a Sunday Family Funday with the inaugural Renegades 5K race at Heritage Financial Park, a 5K Fun Run that finishes at home plate! A portion of the proceeds benefit Girls on the Run Hudson Valley, a local non-profit. Register for the Renegades 5K and find out more information.

The race is a prelude to Star Wars Day, as the Light Side (Renegades) battle the Dark Side (Tourists). As with every Sunday home game at Heritage Financial Park, July 13 will be a Bark in the Park game, with fans encouraged to bring their dogs to the game, as well as featuring a postgame Kids (and Dogs) Run the Bases presented by CDPHP. Members of Rascal's Kids Club presented by Heritage Financial Credit Union receive a free ticket to every Sunday game as part of their membership, and will be allowed to line up first for Kids Run the Bases.

Membership in Rascal's Kids Club presented by Heritage Financial Credit Union is open to all kids 12 & under for only $40 (over $250 value in membership perks). To register your child, click here.

Single game tickets are available for purchase online at www.hvrenegades.com/tickets, over the phone by calling the Renegades Ticket Office at (845) 838-0094, or in-person at the Renegades Ticket Office at Heritage Financial Park.







