Renegades, Heritage Financial Credit Union Partner for Veterans Day Food Drive

October 11, 2023 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







Wappingers Falls, N.Y. - The Hudson Valley Renegades, the High-A affiliate of the New York Yankees, and Heritage Financial Credit Union (HFCU), a local Credit Union serving communities in and around the Hudson Valley for over 80 years, are proud to partner on a Veterans Day Food Drive beginning today to benefit the Castle Point VA Medical Center in Wappingers Falls.

Those wishing to donate to the food drive are asked to bring non-perishable food items to the drop-off locations at HFCU branches, including the Financial Development Center in Poughkeepsie, or Heritage Financial Park. Items will be collected through Friday, November 3. To find a Heritage Financial Credit Union branch near you, click here.

Representatives from the Renegades and HFCU will deliver the donated goods to the Castle Point VA on Wednesday, Nov. 8 at 9 a.m. ahead of the celebration of Veterans Day on the following Saturday.

"We are so appreciative of our veterans and all they have done to defend our freedoms at home and abroad, and are committed to giving back to them in every way possible," said Zach Betkowski, General Manager of the Renegades. "We are thrilled to be doing this food drive in conjunction with our community partnership with Heritage Financial Credit Union to give back to those who have done so much for us."

The Castle Point VA lists the following items as among the most-needed:

Coffee/Tea Progresso/Chunky Soup Vegetable Oil

Ketchup/Mustard/Mayonnaise Juices (apple, grape, etc.) Cranberry Sauce

Pancake Mix & Syrup Cereal & Oatmeal Pickles or Vinegar

Canned Tuna or Chicken Broths/Gravy Instant Mashed Potatoes

Grape Jelly & Jams Stew/Chili/Hash Canned & Baked Beans

Cake/Muffin/Brownie Mix Salad Dressing Canned Potato/Yams

Sugar/Flour Pasta/Rice Side Mixes Peanut Butter

Stuffing Mix Canned Meat (Spam) Macaroni & Cheese

Canned Ravioli/Spaghetti-O's Ramen Noodle/Noodle Mixes White/Brown Rice

Jell-O/Pudding/Cookies/Crackers Hamburger Helper Canned Fruits

Crushed/Diced/Whole Tomatoes Pasta & Spaghetti Sauce Canned Vegetables

